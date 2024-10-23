Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Cross Question with Iain Dale 23/10 | Watch Again
23 October 2024, 21:39
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Iain Dale was joined by:
- Thangam Debbonaire – Chair of the Labour Women’s Network, former Shadow Culture, Media and Sport Secretary, and former Labour MP for Bristol West
- Jerome Mayhew – Shadow Business and Trade Minister, and Conservative MP for Broadland and Fakenham
- Jess Brown-Fuller – Liberal Democrat MP for Chichester
- Katy Searle – political and media commentator, and former Senior Controller of BBC New
Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm.