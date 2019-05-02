"A Blundering Buffoon": Andrew Pierce Lays Into Sacked Gavin Williamson

2 May 2019, 07:55 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 08:04

Andrew Pierce labelled Gavin Williamson a "blundering buffoon" after the Defence Secretary was sacked over the Huawei leak.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Theresa May had "lost confidence in his ability to serve", but Mr Williamson swore on his children's lives that he was not responsible for the leak.

Andrew is one of the leading Conservative commentators and didn't hold back in his criticism of the man who was nicknamed 'Private Pike'.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Andrew said: "Gavin Williamson is a blundering buffoon. Tory MPs long ago closed the book on who they thought had leaked details of the National Security Council because he's got form for leaking.

"There's been a series of leaks since he's been Defence Secretary, which is ironic because he can to prominence as Chief Whip. The Chief Whip is in charge of discipline in a party and they are the keeper of all sorts of secrets. They know about every single MP's indiscretion, which they can use against them if they want them to vote in a certain way.

"This leak was a leak too far.

Andrew Pierce didn't hold back when discussing Gavin Williamson
Andrew Pierce didn't hold back when discussing Gavin Williamson. Picture: LBC

"The government is insane if it's really going to allow the Chinese to be involved in the construction of our 5G network. But National Security Councils are a place where the military top brass should be able to talk very frankly and privately with politicians without fearing for a second that any of their utterances are going to be leaked.

"This was a big leak.

"Of course, he's still saying he didn't do it."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale spoke to Labour's Barry Gardiner in the LBC studio

Barry Gardiner Tries To Explain What Labour's Brexit Position Is

1 day ago

Barry Gardiner

Barry Gardiner Takes Your Calls - Watch In Full

1 day ago

Iain Dale pushed James Brokenshire on council housing

"Shocking": Housing Secretary Doesn't Know Number Of Council Houses Built

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Comedian Geoff Norcott and Shelagh Fogarty

More Working Class People Could Improve Our Media: Geoff Norcott
James O'Brien spoke to Jamie Oliver about school meals

James O'Brien "Owned" By Jamie Oliver In Debate On School Meals
The brazen pair can be seen snorting the unknown substance off the table.

CCTV: Shocking Moment Pair Snort White Powder Off Restaurant Table

Henry Vincent: Burglar killed by pensioner 'had recently used cocaine and heroin'

TransferWise drops IPO hint with appointment of Adyen chief

Jullian Assange's Father Says UK Judges Are Vindictive

Julian Assange's Father Tells LBC That UK Judges Are "Vindictive"