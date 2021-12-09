Health Sec: I was 'upset' by clip of aides joking, but I'm assured there was no party

9 December 2021

By Emma Soteriou

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told LBC that he was "upset" by leaked footage of Boris Johnson's aides joking about a Christmas party in 2020 - but still insists it did not happen.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Mr Javid said: "I was upset by the video, I think many people were, I think many of your listeners would have been really upset and I completely understand that."

Mr Javid added: "Those rules applied to everyone - it doesn't matter who you were, whether you were in Government or outside Government - they applied to everyone.

"It's right there's a proper investigation of this, there have been allegations - we've all seen and heard the allegations - but it's right that it's properly investigated."

It comes after Mr Johnson announced during PMQs on Wednesday that he had asked the Cabinet Secretary to launch an investigation into the claims.

Mr Javid said: "I'm pleased the PM has responded the way he has, which is to ask for an investigation by the Cabinet Secretary to establish the facts.

"I think what the people what to know are the facts and having the Cabinet Secretary - who's a very serious, professional person - look into this is the right response."

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police has refused to investigate the potential breach of Covid rules due to an "absence of evidence".

Despite not being in the Government at the time, Mr Javid continued to insist that he had been assured there was no party at Number 10.

"You told me there was no party when we discussed this last week," Nick said.

Mr Javid replied: "I would still tell you that I have received assurances that there were no Covid rules that were broken - that means the party could not take place.

"If the rules were not broken, then a party could not take place."

