The NHS app is 'wrecking the economy', Lord Bilimoria says

By EJ Ward

The CBI President has hit out at the NHS Covid-19 app saying it is "wrecking the economy."

People in neighbouring homes are apparently getting 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app - despite never coming face-to-face with a positive case.

Sources have told the Daily Telegraph, the signals it uses are strong enough to penetrate walls.

It emerged yesterday that more than half a million quarantine alerts were issued in a single week in England and Wales - as infections hit a six-month high.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast one business expert said the situation was very concerning.

Crossbench peer and President of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Lord Bilimoria said it was a "very concerning situation."

He warned on Monday there could be a situation "where we are opening up the economy, on the other hand we're closing down the economy."

He told Nick 20% of staff in the hospitality sector were being forced to self-isolate, up to 25% of staff in the health service.

"This cannot go on," the peer said, as he explained his ideas to Nick.

Lord Bilimoria called for the government to allow "double jabbed" individuals to be exempt from the requirement to isolate.

"We should not have to do this, it's wrecking the economy."