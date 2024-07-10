Alec Baldwin 'requested biggest gun available' before Rust film set shooting, court hears

The manslaughter trial for actor Alec Baldwin has started in New Mexico. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Actor Alex Baldwin requested the"biggest gun available", before the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a court has heard.

The movie star's trial for involuntary manslaughter started today in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin - who denies the charge - fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during rehearsals for the film 'Rust' back in 2021 when a gun went off in his hand.

Prosecutor Erlinda Johnson told the jury the film set was effectively a workplace, and claimed people acted in a reckless manner.

His defence lawyer's insisted he "committed no crime - he was an actor, acting".

The 66 year-old actor is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Picture: Getty

The indictment accuses Baldwin of involuntary manslaughter through negligent use of a firearm, and an alternative charge of involuntary manslaughter "without due caution or circumspection".

The filming of Rust resumed last year in Montana, under an agreement with the cinematographer's widower Matthew Hutchins that made him an executive producer.

Alec Baldwin is accused of manslaughter. Picture: Getty

Earlier this year, the film's weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 26, was jailed for 18 months after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

She had pleaded not guilty, but was found to have allowed a live bullet to get into the gun through negligence.

Baldwin then used the gun to accidentally shoot dead Ms Hutchins and wound director Joel Souza.

She was found guilty of manslaughter but not of evidence tampering, after the jury deliberated for two hours.

Ms Hutchins's family spoke out after Gutierrez-Reed's guilty verdict was delivered in March, calling for "everyone who is responsible for Halyna’s death to be held accountable".

