Bikes could get registration plates under shake-up of laws for cyclists

17 August 2022, 06:12

Grant Shapps has announced he is planning a shake-up of cycling laws
Grant Shapps has announced he is planning a shake-up of cycling laws. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced plans for a crackdown on errant cyclists, which could see them requiring number plates in order to enforce tighter rules on speed and red lights.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Shapps has flagged changing road laws so cyclists have to abide by 20mph speed limits or face penalties.

Less than a fortnight after vowing to create a "death by dangerous cycling" law that will treat killer cyclists the same as motorists, he said he wanted to stop certain behaviour on the roads.

Read more: Liz Truss slammed for saying UK workers should show 'more graft' like Chinese in leaked recording

Read more: Elderly man in his 80s stabbed to death whilst riding his mobility scooter in west London

The Welwyn Hatfield MP told the Daily Mail: "Somewhere where cyclists are actually not breaking the law is when they speed, and that cannot be right, so I absolutely propose extending speed limit restrictions to cyclists.

"Particularly where you've got 20mph limits on increasing numbers of roads, cyclists can easily exceed those, so I want to make speed limits apply to cyclists.

"That obviously does then lead you into the question of: 'Well, how are you going to recognise the cyclist? Do you need registration plates and insurance? And that sort of thing.'

"So I'm proposing there should be a review of insurance and how you actually track cyclists who do break the laws."

Mr Shapps said he wanted to make sure speed limits applied to cyclists
Mr Shapps said he wanted to make sure speed limits applied to cyclists. Picture: Alamy

The Highway Code and Road Traffic Act speeding limits only apply to motor vehicles and their drivers.

While local authorities can impose speed limits on cyclists, it has been rarely done.

The Department for Transport refused to provide comment to the PA news agency on Mr Shapps' interview.

Department officials did acknowledge to the Mail the flagged measures would require cyclists to have number plates or other identification markings for enforcement purposes.

Read more: Pop Idol star Darius Danesh found dead in apartment aged 41

Read more: 'Disgraceful and dangerous': RAF face backlash after 'recruitment freeze for white men' in a bid to improve diversity

"I don't want to stop people from getting on their bike," the Transport Secretary told the Mail, adding: "It's a fantastic way to travel.

"We've seen a big explosion of cycling during Covid and since, I think it has lots of health benefits.

"But I see no reason why cyclists should break the road laws, why they should speed, why they should bust red lights and be able to get away with it.

"I think we do have to not turn a blind eye to that and I'm proposing setting up a review to do exactly that."

It comes after Mr Shapps pledged to create a "death by dangerous cycling" law to "impress on cyclists the real harm they can cause when speed is combined with lack of care".

The move will close a legal loophole which means that cyclists who kill pedestrians can only be jailed for two years.

It comes four years after the Government ran a consultation on proposals for new offences of causing death or serious injury while cycling.

Read more: Crackdown on police who abuse women could see officers automatically sacked under new guidelines

Read more: UK to launch dispute proceedings against EU over alleged Brexit deal breaches

Mr Shapps wrote in the Mail+ earlier this month that a "selfish minority" of cyclists believe they are "immune" to red lights.

"We need the cycling equivalent of death by dangerous driving to close a gap in the law and impress on cyclists the real harm they can cause when speed is combined with lack of care," he said.

Under Mr Shapps' proposal, the new law would be added to the Transport Bill due to be put before Parliament in the autumn.

Mr Shapps himself, however, may not be in his current ministerial role when the Cabinet is reshuffled by the new prime minister next month.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Inflation soars to 40-year high as UK's cost of living crisis worsens

Elon Musk has said he is buying Manchester United, although it is unclear whether he was serious

Elon Musk announces plans to buy Manchester United

Police who abuse women to be sacked under new guidelines

Crackdown on police who abuse women could see officers automatically sacked under new guidelines

Liz Truss said British workers need to produce "more graft"

Liz Truss slammed for saying UK workers should show 'more graft' like Chinese in leaked recording

The Government has written to the European Commission to "end persistent delays" to the UK's access to EU scientific research programmes

UK to launch dispute proceedings against EU over alleged Brexit deal breaches

Thunder fever could sweep the nation in coming weeks

'Thunder fever' to strike again: Warning as heavy rain expected to trigger rare weather phenomenon

An elderly man who had been riding a mobility scooter in west London has been stabbed to death

Elderly man in his 80s stabbed to death whilst riding his mobility scooter in west London

Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health

'Resisting the temptation to give up': Top Tory MP bravely opens up about battle with mental health

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Shirley-Ann Dumbuya was killed in a car crash on the M60.

Mum of four killed by lorry driver after Green Flag 'refused to assist with broken down car'

RAF face backlash after 'recruitment freeze for white men'

'Disgraceful and dangerous': RAF face backlash after 'recruitment freeze for white men' in a bid to improve diversity

Darius Danesh has died aged 41

Pop Idol star Darius Danesh found dead in apartment aged 41

The 'Hannah & Dave' advert forms part of Crown Paint's 'Life Stories' series.

Crown Paints 'sexist' advert triggers online backlash amid hundreds of complaints

A tornado has hit Cornwall amid torrential rain

Tornado over Cornwall as huge mudslides and torrential downpours hit UK

Ryan Giggs at court today (main image) and in court (bottom right) denies controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex Kate Greville

Ryan Giggs says he's never been faithful and 'can't resist' attractive women as he takes stand in assault trial

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are vying to replace Boris Johnson.

What to expect at the Tory leadership debate in Scotland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liz Cheney

Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney loses Wyoming Republican primary

Sarah Palin

Sarah Palin seeks political comeback in Alaska

Wolfgang Peterson (Alamy)

Das Boot filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen dies aged 81

Biden

Biden signs massive climate and healthcare legislation

Western Drought Colorado River

Drought-stricken states to get less water from Colorado River

Police Boat Saves Wedding

Police boat comes to rescue of stranded groom

Lebanon Banks

Officials release Beirut gunman after bank drops charges

Jill Biden

US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Norway Walrus

Campaign under way in Norway to erect statue of euthanised walrus

Russia Putin

Putin blasts US ‘hegemony’ and predicts the end of a ‘unipolar’ world order

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain
'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London