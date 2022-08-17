Bikes could get registration plates under shake-up of laws for cyclists

Grant Shapps has announced he is planning a shake-up of cycling laws. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Daisy Stephens

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced plans for a crackdown on errant cyclists, which could see them requiring number plates in order to enforce tighter rules on speed and red lights.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Shapps has flagged changing road laws so cyclists have to abide by 20mph speed limits or face penalties.

Less than a fortnight after vowing to create a "death by dangerous cycling" law that will treat killer cyclists the same as motorists, he said he wanted to stop certain behaviour on the roads.

Read more: Liz Truss slammed for saying UK workers should show 'more graft' like Chinese in leaked recording

Read more: Elderly man in his 80s stabbed to death whilst riding his mobility scooter in west London

The Welwyn Hatfield MP told the Daily Mail: "Somewhere where cyclists are actually not breaking the law is when they speed, and that cannot be right, so I absolutely propose extending speed limit restrictions to cyclists.

"Particularly where you've got 20mph limits on increasing numbers of roads, cyclists can easily exceed those, so I want to make speed limits apply to cyclists.

"That obviously does then lead you into the question of: 'Well, how are you going to recognise the cyclist? Do you need registration plates and insurance? And that sort of thing.'

"So I'm proposing there should be a review of insurance and how you actually track cyclists who do break the laws."

Mr Shapps said he wanted to make sure speed limits applied to cyclists. Picture: Alamy

The Highway Code and Road Traffic Act speeding limits only apply to motor vehicles and their drivers.

While local authorities can impose speed limits on cyclists, it has been rarely done.

The Department for Transport refused to provide comment to the PA news agency on Mr Shapps' interview.

Department officials did acknowledge to the Mail the flagged measures would require cyclists to have number plates or other identification markings for enforcement purposes.

Read more: Pop Idol star Darius Danesh found dead in apartment aged 41

Read more: 'Disgraceful and dangerous': RAF face backlash after 'recruitment freeze for white men' in a bid to improve diversity

"I don't want to stop people from getting on their bike," the Transport Secretary told the Mail, adding: "It's a fantastic way to travel.

"We've seen a big explosion of cycling during Covid and since, I think it has lots of health benefits.

"But I see no reason why cyclists should break the road laws, why they should speed, why they should bust red lights and be able to get away with it.

"I think we do have to not turn a blind eye to that and I'm proposing setting up a review to do exactly that."

It comes after Mr Shapps pledged to create a "death by dangerous cycling" law to "impress on cyclists the real harm they can cause when speed is combined with lack of care".

The move will close a legal loophole which means that cyclists who kill pedestrians can only be jailed for two years.

It comes four years after the Government ran a consultation on proposals for new offences of causing death or serious injury while cycling.

Read more: Crackdown on police who abuse women could see officers automatically sacked under new guidelines

Read more: UK to launch dispute proceedings against EU over alleged Brexit deal breaches

Mr Shapps wrote in the Mail+ earlier this month that a "selfish minority" of cyclists believe they are "immune" to red lights.

"We need the cycling equivalent of death by dangerous driving to close a gap in the law and impress on cyclists the real harm they can cause when speed is combined with lack of care," he said.

Under Mr Shapps' proposal, the new law would be added to the Transport Bill due to be put before Parliament in the autumn.

Mr Shapps himself, however, may not be in his current ministerial role when the Cabinet is reshuffled by the new prime minister next month.