Boy, 3, mauled by XL Bully dog and rushed to hospital with head injuries as woman arrested

The boy was mauled in Spalton Road, Rotherham. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A toddler has been mauled by a dog in Rotherham and rushed to hospital with head injuries.

A woman, 42, was arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control after the three-year-old boy was attacked in the South Yorkshire town.

She has been released on bail.

The child, who was attacked by an XL Bully at about 2pm on Monday, is thought to still be in hospital, according to reports.

He was attacked at a property on Spalton Road, in the north east of the town

"We were called to reports of a dog attack on Spalton Road, Parkgate, Rotherham at 2.08pm on Monday (17 April)," South Yorkshire Police said.

"Officers attended the scene and an XL Bully dog was seized from a property on the road.

"A three-year-old boy was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of owner or person in charge allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control. She was later bailed."

Police asked anyone with information to call 101 and use incident number 538 of April 17.