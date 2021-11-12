Cop26 analysis: Talks enter the end game - will ministers become the Avengers?

12 November 2021, 19:26

Gina Davidson asks if ministers will become the Avengers as Cop26 enters its own end game
Gina Davidson asks if ministers will become the Avengers as Cop26 enters its own end game. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

We're in the end game now.

And maybe the besuited ministers and negotiators from nearly 200 countries are the Avengers. Certainly the fate of the world rests on their shoulders - and those of the world leaders at the end of the phone.

But while they are all saying the right things in public, behind closed doors the consensus is failing somewhere, the right things not being said to get an agreement - an actual effective agreement with concrete actions - over the line.

The atmosphere at Cop26 has been tense, bordering on the fractious, all day. The third draft of an agreement was out early, and it contained watered down pledges on ending coal and fossil fuel subsidies. It also failed to find a way of agreeing to get to the $100bn mark to support the most vulnerable countries - and the tricky Article 6 which would establish an international system of carbon trading markets (first set out six years ago) was still unresolved.

After 13 days of meetings and negotiations, Alok "no drama" Sharma, possibly the most polite politician in the UK, was visibly anxious to get things moving along at a plenary session. He managed to restrain himself from glancing at his watch but despite asking for comments by individual country representatives to be short, to the point, and solution focused, they were, in the main, statements of intent and reiterations of the urgency of the problem, with some already laying the ground for the blame game ahead - "my consensus is better than yours".

Read more: COP26 'doubles carbon footprint' of previous climate summit

Read more: Draft COP26 pact urges more action after China 'thwarts' talks

It's unsurprising then that he cancelled his scheduled 5pm press conference to allow more time for talks to continue. But the 6pm deadline he had long hoped to meet came and went. A second plenary is due later tonight and the hope that yet another final draft agreement will have its i's dotted and t's crossed. The clock is ticking louder.

Not in the negotiations, but Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has rubbed shoulders with almost every nation's leader over the last fortnight. Her take? That it is now all about political will.

There was even another plea to Boris Johnson to return and be at Cop physically rather than just virtually. Like him though, her language had shifted from a Glasgow deal at all costs, to this Cop was never going to resolve climate change entirely.

Still, she said, if this Cop were to be seen to fail, then those politicians and their officials currently locked in talks - some with sleeping bags at the ready for an all-nighter - will have to look the children of their countries in the eye on their return and tell them why they were unsuccessful. What did you do in the Great Climate War mummy and daddy?

The protesters too seemed to be similarly affected by the approach of the deadline - more desperate than ever to make themselves heard. Some Extinction Rebellion activists attempted, but failed, to scale the ring of steel around the UN summit. One of the "sanctioned" protests inside saw hundreds of young people congregate to chant and shout their refusal to be defeated.

Whether their voices were loud enough to penetrate the meeting rooms - and the minds - of the government officials we are still waiting to discover.

Meanwhile Boris Johnson had been on the phone to the Italian prime minister Mario Draghi - it's easy to forget the G20 was in Rome just a fortnight ago - and agreed to work together to "drive progress in the final critical hours of the negotiations". Their phones will be red hot by the time this night is out.

So we are in the end game. In the movie the Avengers slew Thanos, the destroyer of worlds. Let's hope the international community here in Glasgow is less Thanos and more Iron Man tonight.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Glen de Vries after the Blue Origin flight on 13 October.

Glen de Vries: Man who flew to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

Jailed: Scott Sutherland.

Paramedic who stole defibrillators from ambulance service and sold them on eBay is jailed

Building regulations for high-rise buildings have been under close scrutiny since the Grenfell disaster

Cladding crisis: Buildings may be constructed to deliberately avoid need for fire regulations
The Met Police has said it won't be probing Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.

Met Police: 'Insufficient grounds' to probe Tory 'cash for honours' allegations

New texts show Meghan's concern for Prince Harry

Fresh Meghan texts show her view Harry faced 'constant berating' from royals

Durham university held a zoom workshop, to provide students with advice on how to stay safe during sex work

'Horrific': Durham Uni criticised for offering students safe sex work course

Lorna Slater has said people should carry around their own 'fork and knife and spoon' to cut waste.

Carry knife and fork in your backpack for the climate, Scottish minister urges

A police officer intervened after the bus driver refused to let the girl board.

Driver refused to let desperate girl, 16, on last bus home due to health and safety

jj

Covid 'storm clouds' are gathering over Europe so get your vaccine booster, PM urges

British troops have been deployed to Poland amid tensions over migrants on the Belarus border

British troops deploy to Poland's border as migrant confrontation with Russia worsens

The family of Jack Lis has spoken out

Family of 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog says life will 'never be the same'

David Henderson organised the flight that killed Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala

Businessman who organised flight that killed Emiliano Sala jailed

A draft Cop26 decision has been published

Draft COP26 plans water down targets to curb fossil fuels

Tiernan Darnton confessed to the murder of Mary Gregory in a game with two friends

'Truth or dare' murderer sentenced to life for killing 94-year-old step-grandmother

Thousands of frustrated users are unable to access their emails and the video streaming service

Gmail, Google and YouTube outage leaves thousands of users unable to access services

According to Ms Mann, women remained working from home due to childcare difficulties

Chief economist warns working from home will damage women’s careers

Latest News

See more Latest News

The RNLI, as well as Border Force boats, brought around 1,000 people to the UK on Thursday

Brits 'have had enough' as record-breaking 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day
Bharti Shahani was critically injured in the incident

22-year-old 'shining star' becomes ninth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge
Mark Carney said Greta Thunberg 'absolutely has catalysed' the youth climate movement.

'I am part of her movement': PM's COP26 adviser Mark Carney hails Greta Thunberg
Mark Carney the UK's Covid strategy looked more viable than other places, like China

UK can live with Covid better than countries like China, ex Bank of England boss says
The COP president gave a speech at the summit.

'Time is running out': Alok Sharma issues stark warning as COP26 end date looms
Delegates made their way to the event in private cars and planes.

COP26 'doubles carbon footprint' of previous climate summit

Negotiations have become increasingly tense.

COP26 Analysis: Negotiations grow 'tense' as climate summit nears end
Mary Gregory and Tiernan Darnton.

Man revealed 'darkest secret' of step-gran murder in game of Truth or Dare
Raihan Ahmed, left, was jailed for causing Ghulam Nabi's death

Shocking footage shows driver launch car into the air before ploughing into pedestrian
The girl was killed at a zebra crossing in Reddings Lane

Young girl killed walking over zebra crossing in suspected hit-and-run

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months
Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated
Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE
Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says
'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'
Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'out for all they can get'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'just out for all they can get'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police