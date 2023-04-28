David Beckham reveals he stays up late at night cleaning as he lays bares struggles with OCD

28 April 2023, 08:40

David Beckham struggles with OCD
David Beckham struggles with OCD. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

David Beckham's OCD keeps him up late at night cleaning after the rest of his family has gone to bed, the former England captain has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beckham, 47, reveals in an upcoming tell-all Netflix series that he even told off his wife Victoria for leaving the salt out.

He previously confessed to keeping everything in straight lines or pairs.

The still-unnamed documentary even shows him even cleaning used candles every day.

Beckham says in the show: "I clean it so well, I'm not sure it's actually appreciated so much by my wife, in all honesty.

"The fact that when everyone's in bed I then go around, clean the candles, turn the lights on to the right setting, make sure everywhere is tidy."

David Beckham says his cleaning goes unappreciated by wife Victoria
David Beckham says his cleaning goes unappreciated by wife Victoria. Picture: Alamy

Speaking from his kitchen, he admits: "I hate coming down in the morning and there's cups and plates and, you know, bowls. It's tiring going around every single candle cleaning it.

"I clip the candle wax, I clean the glass, that's my pet hate, the smoke around the inside of a candle… I know, it's weird."

Victoria buts in to say: 'He's just so perfect," and tells her husband he is 'appreciated'.

But he jokes: "Don't believe that for a second. She sounds so sarcastic when she says it."

David Beckham
David Beckham. Picture: Getty

Netflix said the documentary would look at Beckham’s life from his working-class roots in east London, to his football career.

The documentary is produced by Beckham's own production company, Studio 99.

The Manchester United and England legend said on Instagram: "I’m excited to confirm that I am partnering with @Netflix on a documentary series about my life and career.

"The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey.

"The series is directed and produced by Academy Award winners @fisherstevens and John Battsek. Watch this space… @studio99.'

