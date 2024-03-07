US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release

7 March 2024, 23:07 | Updated: 7 March 2024, 23:17

Prince Harry
Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A US judge has ordered the government to hand over Prince Harry's visa application documents, as he decides whether to make them public.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative US think tank sued to see Harry's application to see if he had lied about taking drugs.

The Duke of Sussex admitted to taking cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms in his memoir Spare.

But the US government said that the admissions are not proof of drug abuse, and may have been a ploy to sell books.

The Department for Homeland Security has said that releasing the documents would infringe on Harry's privacy.

But judge Carl Nichols ordered them to be handed over, claiming the privacy argument was not detailed enough. He also wants the government to explain what exactly the harm would be of releasing the visa application documents.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

The Heritage Foundation earlier said in a court filing: "Widespread and continuous media coverage has surfaced the question of whether DHS properly admitted the Duke of Sussex in light of the fact that he has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses."

Applicants for US visas are asked if they have taken drugs or been a drug addict. That doesn't necessarily mean they will be denied a visa, but the think tank wants to see if Harry told the truth, and whether he was given preferential treatment.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Donald Trump, likely to be the Republican candidate to stand against Joe Biden in the presidential election this November, criticised the US government's legal efforts.

"I wouldn't protect him," the former president told the Express. "He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.

He added: "I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done."

Prince Harry
Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

Harry said earlier this month that he had considered applying to become a US citizen. He said: "American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but isn't something that's a high priority for me right now."

Donald Trump and the Queen
Donald Trump and the Queen ahead of a banquet. Picture: Alamy

Sources close to Harry have previously suggested that he gave the truth on his visa application.

Latest News

Dave Myers' wife has spoken out for the first time since the tragic death of the much-loved Hairy Biker, thanking the nation for their support

Dave Myers' wife speaks out following Hairy Biker's tragic death, saying 'I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation'
Margaret Caldwell has demanded a public inquiry into how police handled her daughter's murder.

Public inquiry into police failings in murder investigation of Emma Caldwell confirmed

US Sweden

Sweden becomes 32nd member of Nato

The US military will set up a temporary port on the Gaza coast to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid, Joe Biden is set to announce during his State of the Union address

US will set up temporary port in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, Biden to announce during State of the Union address
Israel Humanitarian Visas

US military to set up temporary port in Gaza to increase flow of aid

Sweden has finally joined Nato after a lengthy two-year wait following its application to join the military alliance in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Sweden finally becomes full NATO member after two-year wait following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
South Africa Missing Girl

South African woman charged with trafficking her missing daughter

The mother of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead at home has appeared at Crown Court.

Mother charged with murdering ‘happy and fun-loving’ 10-year-old daughter appears in court

Jake Paul (left) and Mike Tyson (right) will face each other in a boxing event streamed to Netflix on July 20

Jake Paul to face Mike Tyson despite 30-year age gap as former world boxing champion returns to ring against YouTuber
A helicopter carries a bucket as it flies over homes burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas

Utility firm admits facilities ‘involved in igniting Texas wildfire’

