Ordinary people will enforce "new normal" former NYPD commissioner tells LBC

23 May 2020, 09:54

By Seán Hickey

This former New York police commissioner told LBC that the general public have a duty to enforce social distancing rules as lockdown is eased in the US.

Nick Ferrari was speaking to the former New York crime commissioner Bill Bratten on how the United States have responded to the coronavirus crisis and how the country is adapting to lift lockdown. "I would call it the evolving normal because we don't yet know what it will be" he began by telling Nick Ferrari that there are no definites yet.

Nick questioned Mr Bratten on "how should social distancing be enforced by the police" but the former NYPD commissioner insisted that "it needs to be enforced by the public themselves" rather than police monitoring people.

Mr Bratten made the point that early on in the fight against coronavirus that it was easy to monitor social distancing and maintain lockdown rules because people had stayed indoors, but now that "every state in the United States" is opening up there is simply not enough capacity in law enforcement to make sure everyone is abiding by the rules.

"Social distancing is gonna be very difficult to enforce" he said, insisting that there will be a need for the American people to make sure that everyone is sticking to regulations so we can ease out of lockdown seamlessly.

This NYPD commissioner said the public will play a part in enforcing new coronavirus rules
This NYPD commissioner said the public will play a part in enforcing new coronavirus rules. Picture: PA

Nick wanted to know how the former commissioner would describe the mood in New York, as lockdown lifts in the worst affected state in the US.

Mr Bratten told Nick that New Yorkers are "anxious and tentative" as lockdown is lifted in the state, because they are worried about not only a second wave, but the possibility of people ignoring lockdown rules.

"Many people are still using good judgement" he told LBC, but stressed that with restrictions easing comes the risk of people who have not been affected by Covid-19 disregarding safety measures.

The former commissioner told Nick that it is a "very different" situation in other states that may have not seen a single case of coronavirus. These people could move from state to state and carry and transmit the virus because they aren't as cautious of preventative measures as people in New York may be. For reasons such as this, Mr Bratten could see the general public being a huge factor in the "new normal" being maintained in the US.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain's mother died in 2012 and he promised caller Jackie her life will feel more normal over time

Iain Dale, left in tears by heartbreaking call, gave inspiring words on loss

1 day ago

What does Switzerland's lockdown look like? Iain Dale discovers

What does Switzerland's lockdown look like? Iain Dale discovers

2 days ago

Iain Dale challenged business minister over congestion charge increase in TfL bailout conditions

Iain Dale forensically challenges business minister over increased TfL charges

3 days ago

LBC Latest

Dominic Cummings should resign insists CEO of Brewdog

Dominic Cummings should resign insists pub chain boss

The PM's chief advisor broke lockdown rules by travelling 250 miles to his Durham home

"Is my life not worth anything?" Shielding caller damns Cummings for flouting lockdown

Who is Dominic Cummings: A former PM branded him a 'career psychopath' - here's what you need to know about PM's top aide

Coronavirus: Anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine taken by Trump linked to higher death rate - global study