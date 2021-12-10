'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

10 December 2021, 09:59

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nick Ferrari asked a Tory MP if Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year.

Nick asked Tory MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown: "Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?

"Or is there real concern about his leadership, lastly, Sir Geoffrey."

The Conservative MP responded: "Well, I think, in answer to that question, it's really a very, very difficult time for the Prime Minister at the moment.

"He's got to come clean on a lot of the issues that you mentioned in your opening news.

"We're all about to go for a Christmas break. If he comes back in the new year refreshed, able to differentiate between his private life and public life, and clarify all the issues and then start to do the really big issues that this country needs...[and] if we can really get onto that agenda away from these other sort of personal issues, then I think he's fine.

"But if we go on having these what I call 'personal issues', issues of judgment by the Prime Minister, then I think that's a very different scenario."

