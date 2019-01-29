Nick Ferrari: Don't Believe Nonsense That 12,000 Will Die After No-Deal Brexit

Nick Ferrari was involved in a very entertaining row with a caller who warned against a no-deal Brexit because 12,000 people might die.

Peter quoted an article from a professor which said that British people could have heart problems in the next few years because of the increase in the price of fruit and vegetables if we leave the EU without a deal.

But Nick ran through all the times politicians had been wrong when they warned of a doomsday scenario.

He said: "You really believe this, that 12,000 people are going to have heart attacks and going to die? When I hear that type of thing, it stirs me even more. I hate being bullied into situations like this. It's one professor.

"This is exactly the same kind of people who told us that if we didn't go into the Euro, our business would collapse, we'd all be out of work and we'd be in eternal recession. Utter nonsense.

"We were told if we didn't vote to stay, the economy would be crippled, we'd all be out of work. Again, wrong.

Nick Ferrari ridiculed the Project Fear claim about lettuce. Picture: PA / LBC

"I'm not saying there won't be issues, perhaps the price of lettuce and plums will go up a little bit. But 12,000 people will not die as a result. Come on!

"One professor can say people are going to die and you believe him, but I can't suggest that it's not true. How does that work? It is utter cobblers."

When Peter insisted he believed the professor, Nick boomed: "Why do you swallow this crap? Why why why?

"Why don't you say, the reality is nobody knows. It's not going to be as bad as this professor says it is and it's not going to be as good as somebody else. The reality is that nobody knows.

"Instead you buy this nonsense. 12,000 people are going to die because we can't get lettuce? Please!"

Things got even funnier after that. Watch the full call at the top of the page.