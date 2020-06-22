Cases still too high to reduce distancing to one metre, according to independent SAGE member

22 June 2020, 11:40

By Seán Hickey

A public health expert said that the UK is not ready to reduce social distancing to one metre, as coronavirus cases are too high.

"I don't think the level of cases is low enough" said Dr Gabriel Scally, President of the Epidemiology and Public Health section of the Royal Society of Medicine and a member of the independent SAGE group, which monitors the coronavirus pandemic and recommends how the UK moves forward, similarly to the government advisory SAGE committee.

Nick Ferrari began the conversation with the government plans to announce relaxed measures tomorrow which will see social distancing being reduced to one metre.

"I'm not going to be enormously pleased because I don't think the time is right" said Dr Scally. He pointed out to Nick that there is currently 3,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus per day and yet "we're only finding a minority of those." In which case, he was of the opinion that the UK cannot move forward in it's coronavirus response.

"I would much prefer if the test and tracing system was working – it's not as we know and won't be fully working 'til September, so I don't think things are in the right place for any real substantial relaxation."

The independent SAGE member told Nick that now is not the right time to reduce social distancing
The independent SAGE member told Nick that now is not the right time to reduce social distancing. Picture: PA

Nick argued that "we have to balance the economy" and waiting until it is safer to do so in September might be far too late. Dr Scally acknowledged this but noted that "the distance issue is a big thing and at two metres the chance of spread is ten times" and we have already seen some easing of lockdown with two metre distancing still in place.

"The World Health Organisation is contented with one metre" Nick rebuked, wondering why the independent SAGE member felt maintaining two metres was paramount.

Dr Scally argued that "the numbers have come really well down" under two metre restrictions and there is potential for numbers to rise again if this is abolished.

"If people are going to be in restaurants and in pubs for a period of time, well that's not so good either" the independent SAGE member warned, in sharing the difference in transmission rate between gathering indoors versus gathering outdoors.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale corners journalist branding Boris Johnson as a racist

Iain Dale corners journalist branding Boris Johnson as a racist

19 hours ago

Reading attack: "We mustn't speculate" on attackers motivations, warns government adviser

Reading attack: "We mustn't speculate" on attackers motivations, warns government adviser

23 hours ago

The caller told LBC her daughter was able to go to university thanks to a bursary

'My daughter was able to go to university thanks to a Lloyds of London bursary'

3 days ago

LBC Latest

Why has the R-rate shot up in Germany?

Germany's R-rate increases: Why has it happened and can the UK learn from it?

Reading terror attack: Home Secretary Priti Patel urges public to remain 'vigilant' and 'alert'

'There is no truth to this': Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegation
Nick Ferrari questioned James Brokenshire over the Reading attack

Nick Ferrari asks Security Minister why MI5 weren't monitoring Reading terror suspect