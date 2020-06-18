Dominic Raab live on LBC: Watch in full

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was live on LBC on the day that French President arrives in the UK.

Emmanuel Macron is in London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Charles de Gaulle's broadcast to occupied France in 1940.

Mr Raab spoke to Nick Ferrari about what Mr Macron and Boris Johnson will discuss, including Brexit and possible "travel corridors" to allow people to travel between the two countries.

He also defended the £900,000 being spent on painting Boris Johnson's Prime Ministerial aeroplane with a Union Jack and insisted the government don't have plans to remove the pensions triple lock.

