Nick Ferrari Tells Education Secretary: You Took A Kicking In Local Elections
7 May 2019, 08:54
The Education Secretary admitted the Conservatives "took a kicking" in last week's local elections.
The Conservatives believed they would lose 800 councillors in the polls, but ended up 1,330 down.
Speaking to Damian Hinds, Nick Ferrari said: "Labour hurt a little bit, but by God, you guys took a kicking, didn't you?"
Mr Hinds responds: "Yeah we did.
"We lost some really good people, which I really regret. Some hard-working councillors doing their best for their local communities caught up in this question about Europe.
"It wasn't only us, it was also the Labour Party. Overall, it was a bad set of results, clearly, but it was compared to the high-point of 2015."
Nick asked whether he feels the election results will have given Theresa May a fresh resolve for negotiations on Brexit.
Mr Hinds insisted: "I don't think the Prime Minister's been lacking resolve, Nick.
"We need a breakthrough and that's not down to just one person. It's up to all of us to share responsibility.
"The public, our electorate, expect us to make this happen."