Boris Johnson says he is 'bringing in tax cuts as fast as we can'

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson has claimed taxes were being cut "as fast as we can" as a former economic adviser urged him to do more to slash the amounts paid to the Government by households and businesses.

The Prime Minister was speaking after Gerard Lyons, who advised him when he was mayor of London, called for cuts to income and corporation tax.

Speaking exclusively to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the Prime Minister pledged to 'bear down on taxation.'

Boris Johnson told Nick the government wanted to "make sure we do everything we can to reduce the burden of taxation," revealing "everybody who pays National Insurance contributions" would get "a tax cut, on average, of £330."

"Gerry is going to get his wishes fulfilled as early as next month when everybody who pays National Insurance contributions will get a tax cut on average of £330, so that's just for starters, on top of the biggest cut in fuel duty ever, a £150 cut in council tax for most people in the country."

Mr Johnson added: "He (Mr Lyons) will understand that we are bringing in tax cuts as fast as we can but what we have also got to do is look after people in a tough time."

The PM went on to outline some of the measures pledged by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in May when the Treasury announced a cost of living crisis rescue package.

He said the government also needed to "look after people in a tough time" with a priority on the "most vulnerable households in the country."

"We are giving £1,200 to eight million of the most vulnerable households, £400 to everybody in the country to help with the costs of fuel and energy, another £300 for pensioners. Of course I understand that we need to bear down on taxation and we certainly will."

With the country hit by an inflationary spike, Mr Johnson said, and "the thing that needs doing at the moment is looking after people who are facing increases in the cost of living".