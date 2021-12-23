JCVI member says Covid jabs for five - 11s still 'under active consideration'

23 December 2021, 08:53

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A decision as to whether all children aged five to 11 might get the jab "is still under very active consideration", a scientist has said.

Professor Adam Finn, a professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "There are a number of moving parts to that decision.

"We see very, very few severe cases in this young age group, happily, so there is not much serious disease to be prevented.

"The factor that persuaded the Government to introduce vaccination for older children was the disruption of their education and the ability of vaccines to reduce ... transmission of infection among children as well as between children and adults.

"With the Omicron variant, in particular, the ability of the vaccines to do that will be reduced.

"Many of these children will now already have had the infection. We just need to weigh up all of those things and make sure that a decision to move forward would benefit those children and actually do some good."

The conversation comes amid the news that estimated Covid infections among five to 11-year-olds are three times more prevalent than in the general population.

A Government-backed study suggests 4.5% of primary school-aged children have the virus.

Yesterday, ministers were advised to offer a lower-dose version of the Pfizer vaccine to certain five to 11 year-olds.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

The Minister of State for Care and Mental Health has told the public to "think about" New Year Eve plans

Health minister tells LBC: Don't plan NYE party if you can't cancel quickly

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No rules were broken': Raab defends No 10 'cheese and wine' garden gathering

LBC callers react to Lib Dem's North Shropshire by-election win

LBC hears from listeners after Lib Dem North Shropshire by-election win

North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

North Shropshire: 'It was really a referendum on Boris Johnson and Boris Johnson lost'

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself

Sajid Javid could not say schools would not be closed again

'No guarantees': Health Sec refuses to rule out school closures in fight against Omicron

The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

'Are you able to say that Boris Johnson will be in post this time next year?'

Nick Ferrari was quizzing the Health Secretary

'Last week you told me there was no party!' Nick Ferrari grills Sajid Javid

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

More evidence will emerge of Downing Street Christmas party, says former top cop

Sajid Javid said he was "upset" by the leaked video.

Health Sec: I was 'upset' by clip of aides joking, but I'm assured there was no party

'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage

'Game over': LBC listeners pile in on PM over No10 Christmas party footage

Dominic Raab denied prioritising animals over humans in Afghanistan.

‘That’s just simply not right’: Raab denies prioritising Pen Farthing pets over refugees

Exclusive
Mr Malthouse denied the breach of Covid regulations.

'No regulations broken' over Downing Street party Covid claims, Malthouse tells LBC

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Ed Miliband said COP26 should embarrass world leaders into action

Ed Miliband: COP26 needs to be a 'global embarrassment mechanism'
Caller declares personal 'trade war' on France

'I'm not giving Macron my money!' Caller declares a personal 'trade war' on France
Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Budget 2021: Business will struggle as living wage rises, trade body warns
The Health Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid pledges 'Christmas is safe' dismissing calls to bring in Plan B

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

Watch in full: Kathleen Stock speaks to LBC

6 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/12 | Watch Again

7 days ago

Iain Dale reflects on the backbench rebellion that threatens the PM's future

LBC Views: Can Boris Johnson get himself out of this unholy mess?

7 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A new drug for peanut allergies will be given to children in England

'Life-changing' peanut allergy drug to be to be given to UK children
Prof Adam Finn said vulnerable people might need a fourth jab

Prof Adam Finn tells LBC vulnerable people might need a fourth Covid jab
Transport for London has announced that it intends to make its trial of 24-hour bus lanes permanent

Drivers face £130 fines as key London bus lanes enforced 24-hours a day
The funeral of 12-year-old Ava White will take place today

Funeral of 12-year-old Ava White to take place today

Elderly residents face a £120 fine for hanging Christmas wreaths on their doors

Housing association threaten elderly residents with £120 fine for hanging Xmas wreaths
Carers have been urged to get their booster jabs

Carers urged to get boosters in bid to keep most vulnerable safe over winter
Covid infections are more prevalent in primary school children.

Covid infections three times more prevalent among five to 11-year-olds, study finds
Julie Morris has been jailed for 13 years and four months.

Deputy headteacher jailed for rape and sexual abuse of child with partner
England is the only part of the Uk to not announce rules for after Christmas.

PM will wait until after Christmas Day to announce any Covid restrictions for England
James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures

James O'Brien reaction to PM's decision to delay Covid measures