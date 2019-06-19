Ken Livingstone: Boris Johnson Has No Plan For Being Prime Minister

19 June 2019, 15:18

Ken Livingstone told LBC Boris Johnson just "tells the audience what they want to hear," the ex-Labour Mayor said if Mr Johnson becomes PM he'll move abroad.

Former Mayor of London Ken Livingstone told LBC that Conservative leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson "just says what he thinks the audience wants to hear."

Mr Livingstone debated Boris Johnson twice during the race to become London Mayor.

"He came into politics because he wanted to be a celebrity," Mr Livingstone said, warning "if he becomes Prime Minister he has no plan for what to do with Britain. It will be a disaster."

Admitting the leadership race seemed to be going Mr Johnson's way, the ex Labour Mayor said Boris seemed to be "the only one that can prevent them being wipe out at the next election."

Ken Livingston was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari
When asked what his greatest concern was if Boris Johnson did become Prime Minister, Mr Livingstone quipped: "We're trying to work out which country we'll emigrate to."

