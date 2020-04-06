"Living through coronavirus lockdown is tougher than the Blitz": WWII survivor

This woman who lived through World War II told Nick Ferrari that living through the coronavirus lockdown is tougher than living through the Blitz.

In a rare address to the nation last night about the coronavirus crisis, the Queen echoed the famous wartime anthem, saying "We'll meet again".

That inspired Valerie to call Nick Ferrari to compare the current circumstances with her memories of the war.

Nick asked her: "What do you think was tougher, living through the Blitz or living through this virus?"

Valerie responded: "Living through this virus. Because the Blitz didn't bother me."

Nick Ferrari heard from a WWII survivor who said the coronavirus lockdown is tougher than the Blitz. Picture: PA / LBC

She told a remarkable story about how she was playing in their front garden during the Blitz when a bomb fell right in front of them and blew their front door off its hinges.

She takes up the story: "We were racing snails up the front door. We had painted the shells.

"The side gate was open, so my mother rushed out because we were screaming. So she took us into the house and pacified us. We weren't worried about the front door and the windows blowing out. We were concerned because our snails were squashed."

Nick told her: "I shall not forget this call. God bless you Valerie."

She is a lady you could listen to all day - watch her full call at the top of the page.