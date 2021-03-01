Nick Ferrari challenges Treasury Select Committee Chair on the loan charge

1 March 2021, 15:44 | Updated: 1 March 2021, 16:39

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Nick Ferrari challenged the Chair of the Treasury Select Committee on the loan charge.

The loan charge is an anti-tax avoidance measure which was introduced to address the Government losing tax revenue due to disguised renumeration schemes.

However, the measure has proved controversial due to the size of sums being demanded by the Government as well the length of time since and circumstances in which the schemes were entered into.

Nick told Mr Stride: "You've probably been aware there have been seven suicides linked to the loan charge. Other victims [have said] they've come close [to suicide and] others are saying they're financially ruined."

He then asked the Tory MP: "Isn't it time to admit families have had too much of this retrospective taxation and it needs to be addressed, Mr Stride?"

Mr Stride responded by saying he didn't agree that the measure applies retrospectively and argued disguised renumeration schemes "are really eroding the tax base".

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

This caller told LBC he would only get the jab if he needed one for a holiday

Caller says he'll only take the Covid jab to go on holiday

Treasury Select Chair tells LBC tax rises are 'tough choices' amid reported corporation tax hike

Reported hike in corporation tax is 'tough choice,' select committee chair says
Nick Ferrari interviewed the former MI6 chief

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews former MI6 boss Sir John Sawers
The LBC listener had a quick solution

'Shamima Begum shouldn't be allowed back into the UK, make her appeal by Zoom'
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Stop and search can be 'act of compassion' as it saves lives, Justice Secretary tells LBC
Nick Ferrari spoke to the Conservative peer

Watch in full: Nick Ferrari interviews Lord Wolfson

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Education Secretary on Government school recovery plan

4 days ago

'Appalled' doctor condemns Hancock's 'grossly offensive' PPE claims

'Appalled' doctor condemns Hancock's 'grossly offensive' PPE claims

5 days ago

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said vaccine passports will not be introduced

Vaccines Minister: Government 'not planning on introducing vaccine passports'

13 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Brazil Covid variant has been discovered in England and Scotland

What is the Brazil Covid variant and where has it been found in the UK?
Four people were arrested as part of the investigation in Croydon on Wednesday

Four people arrested over alleged £500,000 Covid Bounce Back Loan fraud
Matt Hancock is hosting his usual Monday coronavirus press briefing today

What time is Matt Hancock’s press briefing today? And what will he say?
Matt Hancock will lead the Downing Street press conference on Monday, as health officials search for an individual with the Brazilian variant who is unaccounted for.

Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock leads Downing Street Covid-19 news conference
Boris Johnson said the government had "moved as fast as we could” to implement hotel quarantine measures.

PM says 'we moved as fast as we could' on quarantine - after Brazilian variant found in UK
File photo: Pupils arriving at Manor Park School and Nursery in Knutsford

School staff at 'no greater risk' of Covid infection than other working-age adults
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recorded a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey

When is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey?
Staff and police hid the occupant of an ambulance using umbrellas amidst a larger police presence.

Prince Philip moved to St Barts hospital for further treatment and heart tests
Dr Saleyha Ahsan spoke to LBC's James O'Brien

Dr Saleyha Ahsan explains why she filmed her journey through Covid
A pub is boarded up in Central London

12,000 licensed venues close their doors for good amid Covid-19 lockdown