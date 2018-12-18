Nick Ferrari Slams MPs’ 18-Day Xmas Break Despite Brexit Deadlock

Nick Ferrari has slammed MPs for taking 18 days off over Christmas despite the Brexit deadlock.

Parliament will rise this coming Friday and not sit again until the 7th January.

Some MPs are calling for the Christmas holidays to be cut short so that the “meaningful vote” on Theresa May’s deal can be brought forward.

But, as things stand the Commons will be empty for two-and-a-half weeks over the festive period.

This left Nick flabbergasted as he gave his damning take on Tuesday morning.

“This is bloody ridiculous,” he said.

Nick Ferrari slammed MPs for taking 18 days off Xmas despite Brexit deadlock. Picture: LBC/PA

“650 of them, £77,400 each minimum plus extraordinarily healthy expenses so they never actually put their hand in their own pocket and they need 18 days off?”

Nick added: “They have the nerve to tell us how important it is, important we exercise our democratic right, why?

“As soon as you can you just get on the eggnog and lie down for 18 days there's no way on earth you could run a business like that.”