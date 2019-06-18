Nick Ferrari Takes Aim At "Cynical" RMT Boss Over South Western Train Strikes

18 June 2019, 08:00

Nick Ferrari told the union boss behind the train strikes on one of the busiest rail lines in the country that they were being cynical during a fiery row.

Workers on South Western Railway have walked out at the start of a five-day strike in the long-running dispute over guards on trains.

The action is expected to cause disruption on some very busy rail routes, including to and from London Waterloo and is expected to affect thousands of people heading to Royal Ascot.

Nick took aim at RMT chief Mick Cash, telling him their choice of date to disrupt Royal Ascot was "cynical".

Nick Ferrari had a row with the RMT chief over the train strikes
Nick Ferrari had a row with the RMT chief over the train strikes. Picture: PA / LBC

Asking why they picked these particular days to strike after five years of dispute, Nick told him: "You're only taking it for these five days because of the misery you can inflict.

"So the word 'cynical' is fair. You could have done it last week."

But Mr Cash insisted: "No, that's not the way it operates."

Nick then said: "You're telling me, Mr Cash, that it's just pure coincidence, you didn't even realise that it would impact with Ascot? Is that what you're trying to tell me?"

The union boss responded: "Whenever and wherever we do anything, it's going to cause disruption.

"You seem to be fixated on Ascot by the way and not the fact that there are loads of other passengers who aren't going to Ascot.

"We're certainly not fixated on Ascot. We're trying to get a resolution to the dispute because we're at the end of our tether."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Dominic Raab hit out at "rambling" Rory Stewart

"Rambling" And "Ludicrous": Dominic Raab Hits Out At Rory Stewart

2 hours ago

Dominic Raab was speaking to LBC.

Dominic Raab Tells LBC It's "Not True" He Is Keen On Proroguing Parliament

15 hours ago

Dominic Raab will take your calls

Iain Dale Interviews The Tory Leadership Candidates - Dominic Raab

21 hours ago

LBC Latest

The terrifying moment a flight attendant was thrown into the air during extreme turbulence

Dramatic Moment Flight Attendant Sent Crashing Into Ceiling By Violent Turbulence
Tom Watson

Tom Watson Hits Back At Ian Lavery's Criticism Of Second Referendum Stance

Man who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage pleads guilty to assault and criminal damage

Kell Brook rejects rumours he will retire from boxing