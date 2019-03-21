Nick Ferrari's Explosive Interview With Labour MP After Jeremy Corbyn Left Brexit Meeting

21 March 2019, 08:45 | Updated: 21 March 2019, 09:01

Nick Ferrari was involved in an extraordinary conversation with Labour MP Barry Gardiner after being forced to ask him the same question TEN times.

Yesterday, Jeremy Corbyn left talks with other party leaders because Chuka Umunna, the leader of The Independent Group, was also invited.

Nick asked Mr Gardiner whether he would have done the same thing. And when the Labour MP refused to answer, he asked the question again. And again. And again.

Nick Ferrari's interview with Barry Gardiner was very tense
Nick Ferrari's interview with Barry Gardiner was very tense. Picture: LBC

It started with Nick asking Mr Gardiner how Labour would vote if parliament had to choose between Theresa May's deal or no deal. He responded: "We are working across party, with other people..."

But Nick pointed out: "Well you're not working cross-party are you? Yesterday Mr Corbyn exited a meeting."

Nick then asked if Mr Gardiner would have done the same - and that's where things got really tense.

After finally getting an answer - albeit "I don't know" - Nick then put to the Labour MP: "Mr Corbyn is happy to meet with Hamas and Hezbollah and the IRA, but can't sit in the same room as Chuka Umunna. Discuss."

The full interview is truly extraordinary. Watch it in full at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Theresa May

Dominic Raab's Instant Reaction To Theresa May's Brexit Statement

16 hours ago

Iain Dale locked horns with anti-Brexit campaigner Femi Oluwole

Iain Dale Takes On Anti-Brexit Campaigner Femi Oluwole

1 day ago

Iain Dale

Iain Dale’s Warning To People Calling MPs "Traitors" After No-Deal Brexit Vote

7 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien was left speechless by Theresa May's speech

James O'Brien's Anger After Theresa May Mentioned Knife Crime In Her Brexit Speech

Pre-Brexit cheer for Hammond and UK economy from latest data

Edwards vs Moreno: Live stream of final press conference with Charlie Edwards, Joshua Buatsi and Lawrence Okolie

Bank of England says 'nature' of Brexit will guide path for economy
Dame Margaret Beckett didn't hold back when speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Labour MP Fumes At Theresa May: She Is Lying To Us

Trump under fire over 'bizarre' John McCain funeral comments