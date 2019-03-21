Nick Ferrari's Explosive Interview With Labour MP After Jeremy Corbyn Left Brexit Meeting

Nick Ferrari was involved in an extraordinary conversation with Labour MP Barry Gardiner after being forced to ask him the same question TEN times.

Yesterday, Jeremy Corbyn left talks with other party leaders because Chuka Umunna, the leader of The Independent Group, was also invited.

Nick asked Mr Gardiner whether he would have done the same thing. And when the Labour MP refused to answer, he asked the question again. And again. And again.

Nick Ferrari's interview with Barry Gardiner was very tense. Picture: LBC

It started with Nick asking Mr Gardiner how Labour would vote if parliament had to choose between Theresa May's deal or no deal. He responded: "We are working across party, with other people..."

But Nick pointed out: "Well you're not working cross-party are you? Yesterday Mr Corbyn exited a meeting."

Nick then asked if Mr Gardiner would have done the same - and that's where things got really tense.

After finally getting an answer - albeit "I don't know" - Nick then put to the Labour MP: "Mr Corbyn is happy to meet with Hamas and Hezbollah and the IRA, but can't sit in the same room as Chuka Umunna. Discuss."

The full interview is truly extraordinary. Watch it in full at the top of the page.