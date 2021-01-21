Nobody knows how long Pfizer vaccine protection will last, says Israeli Government adviser

21 January 2021, 14:21

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment an Isreali Government adviser told LBC "nobody knows" how long Pfizer 's Covid vaccine will protect its recipients for.

Professor Arnon Afek told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "We now know for sure that a week after the second dose there is a boost in the levels of antibodies up to the point that they carry a very high level which we believe and hope will carry on protections for quite a long time.

When asked by Nick for how long the vaccine would provide protection against the virus, Professor Afek responded: "Nobody knows."

Referring to the UK, he added: "We are looking to you to study up the antibody levels so you can tell the world if [one dose is enough]..."

Professor Afek's words come after Israel's leading coronavirus medic claimed the first dose of Pfizer's Covid vaccine was not as effective in reducing infection rates as he had expected.

Virologist Dr Chris Smith earlier this week told LBC of his concern over Pfizer vaccine results released from Israel.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari grilled the Education Secretary

Nick Ferrari: 'Why should my listeners have any faith in you and your colleagues?'
Lisa Nandy was speaking to LBC

Lisa Nandy: Biden cares about Britain 'we could be in strong position'
Professor Brookes was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Closing schools and universities was an 'overreaction' professor tells LBC
Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed

Former counter-terrorism chief not surprised Britain's youngest terrorist can be freed
Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?

Caller asks the Commissioner: Should proof of mask exemption be mandatory?
Cressida LBC

People spitting at police claiming Covid is 'widespread', Met Police Commissioner says

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

18 hours ago

'Post-Brexit review of UK workers' rights should worry everybody'

'Post-Brexit review of UK workers' rights should worry everybody'

1 day ago

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

Tory MP accuses Labour of 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Home Secretary Priti Patel during a media briefing in Downing Street

Watch LIVE: Priti Patel leads Downing Street press conference
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Withington Golf Club in Withington, Manchester

Boris Johnson: 'Too early to say' when Covid lockdown will be lifted
Schools reopening in the UK: The government is aiming to reopen education as soon as possible

Will schools reopen in February 2021?

Boris Johnson talks with Environment Agency workers

Boris Johnson praises emergency services during visit to areas hit by Storm Christoph
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and a flood alert is in force along the River Severn

Weather LIVE: Storm Christoph brings floods and snow as thousands of people evacuated
JVT's mum has had the jab

Jonathan Van Tam's mother receives Covid-19 vaccination

Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled for a second year running due to the coronavirus pandemic

Glastonbury Festival cancelled for second year running

The latest lockdown in England started on January 5

Coronavirus infections may have risen at start of latest lockdown, study shows
'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician
Workers wearing protective gear walk away from the fire India's Serum Institute

Serum Institute: Five killed in fire at world’s largest vaccine manufacturer