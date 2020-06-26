Is it a good idea to re-open pubs on a Saturday, Nick Ferrari asks Environment Secretary

26 June 2020, 08:27

This is the awkward moment the Environment Secretary tried to explain why the government decided to re-open pubs on a Saturday.

A major incident was declared in Bournemouth yesterday as crowds flocked to the beaches, leaving roads gridlocked and services overwhelmed.

Many people are concerned that England will see a repeat of those scenes on 4th July when pubs re-open.

Nick asked George Eustace why they decided to re-open pubs and restaurants on a Saturday - and he found the answer comical.

Nick Ferrari asked the Environment Secretary why pubs are opening on a Saturday
Nick Ferrari asked the Environment Secretary why pubs are opening on a Saturday. Picture: LBC

More to follow...

