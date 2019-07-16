Nick Ferrari Rows With Caller Who Doesn't Think Trump Tweets Were Racist

16 July 2019, 10:49

Nick Ferrari had the perfect response to a caller who likened Donald Trump's 'get out' remarks to telling a vegan to leave your home because they don't want to sit on a leather sofa.

Robin told Nick he couldn't see how tweets by Donald Trump were racist, despite widespread criticism including a condemnation from Prime Minister Theresa May.

The President wrote on Twitter that Democratic Congresswomen who "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe" should "go back" and sort out crime.

Whilst the President did not name the congresswomen, it appears he was targeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib - three of whom were born in the United States.

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio
Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Nick explained: "I think telling a Somalian born woman you better go back is unwise, and you could see that it's racist, yes.

"You're picking on her race, aren't you?"

But his caller disagreed, telling the LBC presenter he defends Mr Trump's remarks - likening them to telling a vegan who doesn't want to sit on a leather sofa to leave your home.

"If you have a vegan come to your house and you've got a leather sofa, you wouldn't say sit on the floor, you'd tell them to leave," Robin said.

"It's my house, it's my sofa."

Nick replied: "Veganism is a choice, where you are born is not.

"And if someone didn't want to sit on my leather sofa, then I'd try to find them a wooden chair or whatever they'd be happy to sit on."

Watch above.

