Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

20 August 2020, 08:24 | Updated: 20 August 2020, 08:40

By Adrian Sherling

Nick Ferrari told the Schools Minister that he would have quit if he was in charge of a fiasco the size of the A-level results.

Hundreds of thousands of students are receiving their GCSE results this morning following a major U-turn on how they're graded.

The government have announced the results will be based on the higher of either their teacher's predicted grade or a moderated one worked out by an algorithm.

Last week, Nick Gibb told LBC that the algorithm was necessary because grade inflation would make the results less valuable. But this morning, he insisted going with teacher assessments was the right decision.

Nick Ferrari asked him: "When we discussed this last week, you said that it wasn't the right decision because it would debase this year's A-levels and anyone who said they got their A-levels this year, employers would fall about laughing.

"Now you're saying it is the right decision. Do you change your opinion as often as you change your socks?"

Mr Gibb responded: "I change my opinion when the facts change. What do you do, Nick?"

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign
Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign. Picture: LBC

Nick told him: "If I presided over this shambles, Nick, I'd quit. I wouldn't have the balls to stay in post because I'd let too many people down.

"Have you offered to quit?"

The Minister admitted: "I gave it a lot of thought. I'm a human being.

"When I saw some of those young people who had worked solidly for two years, expecting As and Bs, picking up their grades and finding three Ds and losing their place at veterinary college, of course, it's heartbreaking.

"Of course I thought about these issues over the weekend. But it would have been the wrong thing to do.

"My focus has to be to on making sure we put these issues right, that young people get the grades that are fair and that they can move on to the next stage of their career."

Mr Gibb insisted that his conversations with Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been "very good", another thing that made Nick Ferrari scoff.

Watch the tense interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale heard this remarkable call from a listener suffering from depression

The emotional caller who perfectly explained what depression is like

1 day ago

Iain Dale challenge Matt Hancock's former advisor over new health institute

Iain Dale challenge Matt Hancock's former advisor over new health institute

1 day ago

Iain Dale branded the Government's handling a "travesty"

Furious Iain Dale brands Government's handling of exam results a "political scandal"

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Nick Ferrari rowed with caller Peter over how to stop migrants crossing the Channel

Nick Ferrari rows with caller over best way to stop migrant crossings
Pupil are set to open GCSE results today amid much concern over how results have been graded

Pupils receive GCSE results as BTec grades are pulled

Alexei Navalny: Putin critic in intensive care after suspected poisoning

Skin cancer warning after 150% rise in UK deaths since 1970s