'The joy has been sucked out of the classroom post-lockdown,' headteacher says

6 May 2021, 12:07

By Tim Dodd

Headteacher David Lee Allen says staff are having to work 'incredibly hard' to get engagement from children as they struggle to socialise post-lockdown.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, David said that clinically trained staff who are working with their most vulnerable pupils are using "the language of trauma" to describe the struggles children are facing after months of lockdown.

It comes as ONS data reveals rates of depression have more than doubled since before the coronavirus pandemic, with young people - especially women - hit the hardest.

"Students aren't being disrespectful, they're just very, very quiet. They're all in their masks in the classroom - the joy has been sucked out of the room," David said.

Having seen students "stand around on their screens", he said the school is now considering a ban on mobile phones, saying: "Is it just going to be better to force the students into situations where they are talking?"

"We are looking at our school improvement planning and basing it around the idea of a trauma-informed school."

Nick Ferrari then asked David to define a "trauma-informed" school.

He responded: "If you've got every teacher using the same language and having a better understanding then, the phrase that one charity uses is that you are 'picking up the students as they are falling, not once they've fallen', so early intervention to pick up and support these young people.

"Some people have said this thing of young people have just got to get on with it, and you know, we've all suffered it. But of course, they haven't got the life experience to fall back on to put it into some kind of context.

"We're hearing stories of students not leaving their bedrooms, never leaving the house, and all they see on the news is images of death rates, hospitals and people in masks."

Nick added: "And they see mum and dad nervous and not seeing grandparents, it's just a perform storm for these kids."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Rear Admiral explains how Navy will respond as vessels head to Jersey

Rear Admiral explains how Navy will respond as vessels head to Jersey
'We've had the vaccine, a PCR test, a rapid flow test and we wear PPE'

'Care homes aren't following guidance': Caller explains why visitors are being refused
Nadhim Zahawi pleads for care homes to 'work with us' to allow visitors

Nadhim Zahawi pleads for care homes to 'work with us' to allow visitors
UK was 'in danger of running out' of paracetamol - Liz Truss

UK was 'in danger of running out' of paracetamol - Liz Truss

Nick Ferrari quizzed the minister over when Brits can book holidays

Nick Ferrari quizzes minister over when Brits can book holidays
Boris Johnson's announced new trade with India that could create more than 6,000 jobs in the UK

Liz Truss: Leaving EU made signing £1bn India trade deal easier

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch Again

23 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch again

8 days ago

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

8 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Bank of England has hiked its expectation for the UK's post-Covid recovery

Bank of England upgrades UK growth forecast but holds interest rates
This is the moment a French boat appeared to ram into a UK vessel off Jersey

French trawler rams UK boat as Jersey fishing stand-off escalates
Executives at BA and other major groups have criticised the Government's tourism plans

Travel bosses blast 'too cautious' Government tourism plans ahead of traffic light system
(File photo) Britain has sent two Royal Navy patrol vessels to Jersey amid the dispute with France

Royal Navy ships patrol Jersey as French fishing boats descend in Brexit dispute
The incident took place in Feltham, West London, as the boy walked with his grandmother

Boy, 3, suffers broken collarbones in 'hit-and-run' crash with e-scooter rider in London
Israelis have reopened their economy thanks to their rapid vaccination campaign

'Real hope': Israel data suggests two Pfizer vaccine doses give 95% protection
More than a fifth (21%) of people aged 16 and over in Britain experienced some form of depression between January 27 and March 7, according to the ONS

Depression in adults has more than doubled since before the start of Covid pandemic
The rocket successfully took off and landed, after previous tests saw rockets explode

'The Starship has landed': Elon Musk's SpaceX carries out successful rocket test
Ex-Trump supporter explains to James O'Brien how Facebook 'sucked him in'

Ex-Trump supporter explains to James O'Brien how Facebook 'sucked him in'
James O'Brien schools caller who opposes social media regulation after Trump's Facebook ban

James O'Brien schools caller who opposes social media regulation after Trump's Facebook ban