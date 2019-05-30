The Interview With Tory Baroness Wheatcroft Which Infuriated LBC Listeners

30 May 2019, 07:56

Conservative peer Baroness Wheatcroft left LBC listeners livid when she insisted that anyone who voted Brexit is wrong.

The Baroness insisted that the UK is a Remain country and anyone who voted for Brexit are not comfortable in their own skin.

Nick told her: "A lot of Brexit voters were Conservative voters. So had your party gained a slice of that 30-something percent that the Brexit Party got, it would be in a better place.

"Why do you want to bolt the door in their face."

Her blunt response: "Because they're wrong."

When she insisted the UK was now a Remain country, Nick pointed out that you could drive the full length of England without leaving a council which voted for the Brexit Party.

Baroness Wheatcroft said: "You could plot your route - and good luck with it, I don't think it would be a particularly pleasant route.

"People who are opposed to the EU are not just opposed to the fact that they are part of a greater whole - Europe - they are very uncomfortable with the situation in this country and also in their own skins."

Nick Ferrari can't believe what he's hearing from Baroness Wheatcroft
Nick Ferrari can't believe what he's hearing from Baroness Wheatcroft. Picture: LBC / PA

LBC listeners took to social media to argue with the Baroness over her comments.

