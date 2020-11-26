Watch LIVE: The Chancellor on LBC with Nick Ferrari

26 November 2020, 07:18

The Chancellor is speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC from 7.45am and you can watch it here.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC today the day after his spending review where he said the UK was just entering the start of the economic emergency sparked by the Covid crisis.

Yesterday it was announced that public sector workers would be facing a pay freeze, foreign aid would be cut, and the scale of the crisis was laid out in full as being the worse contraction of the economy for 300 years.

Watch Nick Ferrari's interview with Rishi Sunak at the top of the page.

