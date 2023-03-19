Argos, B&M, Iceland and more all closing stores this month - see the full list

Argos, B&M, Iceland and more all closing shops this month. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Argos, B&M and Iceland are among stores set to close their doors for good this month - see the full list of shops shutting below.

Marks and Spencer, Homesense and Clintons will also shut some of their stores in the coming weeks in a further blow for the UK high street.

A surge in inflation and energy bills soaring has piled added pressure on businesses in the last year, with customers also left with less money to spend.

For brands such a Argos, they are continuing to transition from standalone sites into Sainsbury's.

Meanwhile, others are closing stores to make way for expansions. Bargain chain B&M opened a larger site at Glencairn Retail Park last month and will soon take over an old Debenhams site in Scunthorpe.

A total of 17,145 shops on the high street and in other locations closed for good over 2022, according to the Centre for Retail Research (CRR).

It averaged at around 47 shops on average pulling down their shutters each day.

Full list of store closures this month:

Argos

Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, Scotland - March 11

Pyramids Shopping Centre, Birkenhead, Merseyside - March 22

Argos will also close its Cardiff Bay store in July and its Newport, Wales, branch later in the summer.

B&M

Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, Wales - March 4

Queens Drive Retail Park, Kilmarnock - March 26

Broadwalk Shopping Centre, Bristol - March 29

Iceland

White Rose Centre, Rhyl - March 14

South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight - March 25

St Catherine’s Place, Bedminster, Bristol - March 25

Deiniol Centre, Bangor, Wales - March 27

Clintons

King Street, Whitehaven - March 19

Market Street, Bolton - TBD

Homesense

Swansea - TBD

Marks and Spencer

Fenchurch Street, London - March 31

M&Co

Wick, Scotland - March 25

Fort William, Scotland - March 25

Six more sites - Lewes, Gosport, Belper, Beccles, Newquay and Lerwick - will follow on April 1.