Sangita Myska 1pm - 4pm
Argos, B&M, Iceland and more all closing stores this month - see the full list
19 March 2023, 13:04
Argos, B&M and Iceland are among stores set to close their doors for good this month - see the full list of shops shutting below.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Marks and Spencer, Homesense and Clintons will also shut some of their stores in the coming weeks in a further blow for the UK high street.
A surge in inflation and energy bills soaring has piled added pressure on businesses in the last year, with customers also left with less money to spend.
Read more: Which Wilko stores are closing? Full list of shop closures
Read more: Barclays to shut 14 more branches across UK - see full list of closures
For brands such a Argos, they are continuing to transition from standalone sites into Sainsbury's.
Meanwhile, others are closing stores to make way for expansions. Bargain chain B&M opened a larger site at Glencairn Retail Park last month and will soon take over an old Debenhams site in Scunthorpe.
A total of 17,145 shops on the high street and in other locations closed for good over 2022, according to the Centre for Retail Research (CRR).
It averaged at around 47 shops on average pulling down their shutters each day.
Full list of store closures this month:
Argos
Coatbridge, Lanarkshire, Scotland - March 11
Pyramids Shopping Centre, Birkenhead, Merseyside - March 22
Argos will also close its Cardiff Bay store in July and its Newport, Wales, branch later in the summer.
B&M
Maesglas Retail Park, Newport, Wales - March 4
Queens Drive Retail Park, Kilmarnock - March 26
Broadwalk Shopping Centre, Bristol - March 29
Iceland
White Rose Centre, Rhyl - March 14
South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight - March 25
St Catherine’s Place, Bedminster, Bristol - March 25
Deiniol Centre, Bangor, Wales - March 27
Clintons
King Street, Whitehaven - March 19
Market Street, Bolton - TBD
Homesense
Swansea - TBD
Marks and Spencer
Fenchurch Street, London - March 31
M&Co
Wick, Scotland - March 25
Fort William, Scotland - March 25
Six more sites - Lewes, Gosport, Belper, Beccles, Newquay and Lerwick - will follow on April 1.