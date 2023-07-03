'We must remember humans are body and soul': 'Boil in the bag' funeral language is 'awful', top Anglican layperson says

3 July 2023, 16:05 | Updated: 3 July 2023, 16:49

'Boil in the bag' funeral language is 'awful' says Dr Ros Clarke
'Boil in the bag' funeral language is 'awful' says Dr Ros Clarke. Picture: Handout/Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

The language of 'boil in the bag' funerals is "awful", a member of the Church of England's lawmaking body has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

News emerged over the weekend that a more environmentally-friendly alternative to cremation, in which a dead body is dissolved in 160C water treated with an alkali, is likely to become legal in the UK later this year.

The Co-Op Funeralcare, the UK's largest funeral provider, is set to start offering the service, called resomation.

Aquatorium, a company that builds the equipment that dissolves the deceased, leads with an environmental pitch - using the marketing slogan, "why would your last act on earth be to pollute it?" on its website.

Dr Ros Clarke, the associate director of Church Society, an evangelical Church of England charity, told LBC that she had no particular issue with the process itself - but objected to the idea that the body was separate from the person.

Dr Ros Clarke
Dr Ros Clarke. Picture: Handout

Dr Clarke, who is also a lay member of the Church of England's General Synod, said Aquatorium's green-focused slogan suggested a "very low view of what a body is and why it matters."

She said: "I don't have a moral objection to this method [of disposing of a dead body] but my concern is that the way in which that’s done is still treating the body as a human body - not just a collection of cells."

Dr Clarke, who wrote a book called Humans about the Christian idea that people are made in God's image, said that for members of her religion, humans are "body and soul", rather than just "matter".

She added that the 'boil in the bag' language that has been used in the media, following the example of the BBC series Years and Years, is "awful".

Resomation is set to be offered in the UK from this year
Resomation is set to be offered in the UK from this year. Picture: Getty

"Reducing a person to a thing is completely inappropriate," Dr Clarke said.

Resomation - also known as water cremation or alkaline hydrolysis - consists of the dead body being enclosed in a biodegradable pouch, then placed in a container filled with pressurised water and a small amount of potassium hydroxide.

This quickly converts tissue and cells into a watery solution of micromolecules, with one cycle taking approximately four hours.

Soft bones remain and these are dried then reduced to a white powder, which can then be returned to relatives in an urn.

Resomation is a more sustainable option as it does not release toxic gases, air pollutants or polluting fluids.

Resomation could be introduced to the UK later this year
Resomation could be introduced to the UK later this year. Picture: Alamy

Cremating a body leads to the release of carbon dioxide and potentially toxic gases while burials can lead to the risk of groundwater contamination.

The Co-op, which arranges more than 93,000 funerals every year, said it will be working with sustainability experts and academia to further validate existing research during its initial regional pilot.

It said pilot locations to be announced later this year with the intention to expand the service to all Co-op clients.

The practice is growing in popularity in the majority of US states, Canada and South Africa, but burials or gas cremations remain the two options for UK families.

Anti apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died in 2021, is the most high-profile figure to choose resomation for his own funeral.

Read more: Mum with 'heart of gold' and children, eight and four, killed in fire 'started by charging e-bike'

Read more: 'But then I have to deal with it': PCSO slammed for 'cowardice' after refusing to intervene in 'shop brawl'

Archbishop Desmond Tutu is the most high-profile figure to choose resomation for his own funeral
Archbishop Desmond Tutu is the most high-profile figure to choose resomation for his own funeral. Picture: Alamy

Its introduction in the UK will mark the first time in more than 120 years that a new alternative to burial or cremation will be widely available for funerals since the introduction of the Cremation Act in 1902.

A YouGov poll commissioned by Co-op Funeralcare found that 89% of UK adults had not heard of resomation but once explained, almost a third said they would choose it for their own funeral if available.

Furthermore, nearly a fifth of adults who have arranged a funeral in the last five years said they would have considered resomation for their loved one's funeral had it been an option at the time.

Professor Douglas Davies, an anthropologist, theologian and death rites expert at Durham University, said: "The rise in ecological and sustainability concerns over the past decade combined with a desire to be part of nature or laid to rest in a natural setting, means more people are considering the environmental impact of their body once they die.

"The reduced carbon footprint that may come with Resomation compared with other forms of body disposal, means it will no doubt be of interest to many people as the practise is increasingly made available in the UK.

The Co-op funeralcare is set to start offering the service
The Co-op funeralcare is set to start offering the service. Picture: Alamy

Gill Stewart, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare said introducing "innovative and sustainable options" for clients is "an absolute priority".

"Up until now choice has been limited to burial or cremation," she said.

"We've seen from the rapid uptake of newer funeral options such as direct cremation, that when choice in the funeral market is broadened, this is only a positive thing both for the bereaved and for those planning ahead for their own farewell."

Julian Atkinson, director of resomation service Kindly Earth, added: "Throughout the 30 years I have been involved in the funeral industry, I have always been passionate about people having access to more sustainable end of life arrangements, and we are encouraged to see that many members of the public are conscious of reducing the carbon footprint, even after death."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Obit-Leandro De Niro Rodriguez

Robert De Niro’s grandson dies aged 19

Leandro has died aged 19

'Deeply distressed' Robert De Niro breaks silence after death of his grandson aged 19

RMT and Aslef have confirmed fresh travel disruption for July 2023

When are the train strikes in July? Full list of dates and services affected

Last month was the hottest June on record.

Met Office issues stark warning over climate change after recording hottest June ever

Supermarkets slammed for petrol prices

Drivers paid an extra 6p a litre for fuel after supermarkets kept prices high, damning report finds

Saju Chelavalel has been jailed for life after killing his wife and two children.

Father who strangled wife and infant children in ‘deeply traumatising’ triple-murder jailed for life

Scott Peden tried to save his family

Mum with 'heart of gold' and children, eight and four, killed in fire 'started by charging e-bike'

An aeroplane above a french flag alongside the Arc De triumph at nightfall surrounded by police and riots

France travel advice: Is it safe to go and where are the riots happening?

Jan. 6 Arrest

Man accused of striking officer during US Capitol attack arrested in Florida

The Prime Minister weighed in on the controversial stumping.

Rishi Sunak wades in to Ashes 'cheating' row saying Australia's behaviour 'not in the spirit of cricket'

Andrew O’Donnell (left) and Max Wall (right)

School leaver 'dies in shock' hours after friend 'suffers deadly fall' while holidaying in Greece

Thousands of lightning strikes can be seen for the first time

Watch thousands of lightning strikes flash on UK and across the world as new European satellite launches

Leon Gautier

Leon Gautier, last surviving member of elite French D-Day unit, dies aged 100

French riots in the streets and pictures of fire fighters putting out flames

Why are people rioting in France? The reason behind the French protests

Hong Kong activist Nathan Law

Hong Kong police offer rewards for arrests of overseas pro-democracy activists

People gather in front of the city hall in Lyon

French show solidarity at town halls targeted in riots after police shooting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oliver Dowden has been accused of misleading MPs

Deputy PM Oliver Dowden accused of misleading MPs after Conservatives brief their statistics as Treasury analysis
The final images of the Dawood family before the sub trip

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush flew to London to reassure UK businessman and his son over Titanic sub trip
Police attended the explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi

Four injured after building explosion in Tokyo

Servicemen from the US 101 Airborne Division on exercise near the Black Sea port of Constanta in Romania

Nato prepares military plans to defend against bruised but unbowed Russia

Greek politicians take the oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new parliament

Greece’s new parliament sworn in following conservative party’s election victory

The footage has appalled viewers

'But then I have to deal with it': PCSO slammed for 'cowardice' after refusing to intervene in 'shop brawl'
A woman lays a tribute to victims of the Russian attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk

Prize-winning Ukrainian writer dies of injuries after restaurant missile attack

Smoke rises in the military stronghold of Jenin in the occupied West Bank

Eight Palestinians killed as Israeli drones target West Bank militant stronghold

Chris Cummins thought his rescuer was an angel

Ex-mayor, 75, rescued after getting stuck under pipe for five days when 'taking a shortcut to the train station'
Leandro has died aged 19

'Deeply loved and appreciated' grandson of Robert De Niro dies aged 19 as devastated mother pays tribute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.

Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations
Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says
Matt Frei and Dr Liv

'Horrific' A & E scenes and a government who 'aren't listening' have forced Doctor Liv to debate a move to Australia
Tom on NHS

'Emphasis on generalist skills' will place NHS on a secure footing for the long-term says CEO of the NHS Confederation
James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit