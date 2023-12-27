Car ploughs into crowd in Sheffield, leaving 46-year-old man dead and several others injured

The incident took place in College Close, in the north of the city. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A 46-year-old man has been killed by a car that smashed into a crowd of people in Sheffield, with several more injured.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said they were called to the scene at College Close in the Burngreave area of the city at around 2pm on Wednesday amid reports of violence and disorder.

As they arrived, a car crashed into a crowd of people. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was rushed to hospital in a serious condition.

Senior investigating officer DCI Andrew Knowles said: "We are now dealing with a murder investigation and understand the distress this will cause to those directly affected and the wider community.

"We have a large cordon in the area and are conducting CCTV and house-to-house inquiries.

"We'll be patrolling throughout the night to offer reassurance and to speak to anyone who may hold information or feel concerned."

Police would like to hear from anyone who lives in the area and has CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage. The incident number is 459 of December 27.