Fresh Meghan texts show her view Harry faced 'constant berating' from royals

12 November 2021, 17:49 | Updated: 12 November 2021, 18:04

New texts show Meghan's concern for Prince Harry
New texts show Meghan's concern for Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Texts from the Duchess of Sussex reveal that she told a former aide that Prince Harry faced a “constant berating” from the royal family over her relationship with her father.

The messages, released on Friday, show Meghan can be seen expressing her frustration about the response of the royal family to Thomas Markle, when he criticised them.

Meghan, 40, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), which publishes the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, over five articles which included parts of a "personal and private" letter to her father.

ANL has appealed a High Court decision to give Meghan summary judgement, allowing her to win her case without a trial.

This week, ANL lawyers said they want to use new evidence from the Sussexes' ex-communications secretary, Jason Knauf, who claimed Meghan wrote the letter believing it could be leaked.

Meghan previously said the letter's purpose was to encourage her father to stop talking to the press because of public criticism and media scrutiny surrounding him.

Read more: Meghan Markle apologises for 'misleading' court in privacy battle

Texts made public on Friday include one sent to Mr Knauf as she drafted the letter.

She wrote: "The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H.

"Even after a week with his dad and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context - and revert to 'can't she just go and see him and make this stop?'

Read more: Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

"They fundamentally don't understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family 'she wrote him a letter and he's still doing it'.

"By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause."

The Sussexes have previously spoken about the difficulties in Harry’s relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and the royal family.

Meghan told Mr Knauf in her texts that her letter "does not open the door for a conversation".

The Court of Appeal has also heard that Mr Knauf provided information to the authors of the Finding Freedom book by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

This lead to Meghan apologising for misleading the court about whether he had given information.

Meghan said in evidence: "When I approved the passage...I did not have the benefit of seeing these emails and I apologise to the court for the fact that I had not remembered these exchanges at the time.

"I had absolutely no wish or intention to mislead the defendant or the court."

Three senior judges hearing the case will consider their decision and rule on ANL's appeal at a later date.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Durham university held a zoom workshop, to provide students with advice on how to stay safe during sex work

'Horrific': Durham Uni criticised for offering students safe sex work course

Lorna Slater has said people should carry around their own 'fork and knife and spoon' to cut waste.

Carry knife and fork in your backpack for the climate, Scottish minister urges

A police officer intervened after the bus driver refused to let the girl board.

Driver refused to let desperate girl, 16, on last bus home due to health and safety

Breaking
jj

Covid 'storm clouds' are gathering over Europe so get your vaccine booster, PM urges

British troops have been deployed to Poland amid tensions over migrants on the Belarus border

British troops deploy to Poland border as migrant confrontation with Russia worsens

The family of Jack Lis has spoken out

Family of 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog says life will 'never be the same'

David Henderson organised the flight that killed Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala

Businessman who organised flight that killed Emiliano Sala jailed

A draft Cop26 decision has been published

Draft COP26 plans water down targets to curb fossil fuels

Tiernan Darnton confessed to the murder of Mary Gregory in a game with two friends

'Truth or dare' murderer sentenced to life for killing 94-year-old step-grandmother

Thousands of frustrated users are unable to access their emails and the video streaming service

Gmail, Google and YouTube outage leaves thousands of users unable to access services

According to Ms Mann, women remained working from home due to childcare difficulties

Chief economist warns working from home will damage women’s careers

Climate protestors deflated the tyres of around 60 SUVs

Climate activists 'disarm' luxury cars in Glasgow by deflating their tyres as COP26 nears its end
The RNLI, as well as Border Force boats, brought around 1,000 people to the UK on Thursday

Brits 'have had enough' as record-breaking 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day

Bharti Shahani was critically injured in the incident

22-year-old 'shining star' becomes ninth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge

Exclusive
Mark Carney said Greta Thunberg 'absolutely has catalysed' the youth climate movement.

'I am part of her movement': PM's COP26 adviser Mark Carney hails Greta Thunberg

Exclusive
Mark Carney the UK's Covid strategy looked more viable than other places, like China

UK can live with Covid better than countries like China, ex Bank of England boss says

Latest News

See more Latest News

The COP president gave a speech at the summit.

'Time is running out': Alok Sharma issues stark warning as COP26 end date looms
Delegates made their way to the event in private cars and planes.

COP26 'doubles carbon footprint' of previous climate summit

Negotiations have become increasingly tense.

COP26 Analysis: Negotiations grow 'tense' as climate summit nears end
Mary Gregory and Tiernan Darnton.

Man revealed 'darkest secret' of step-gran murder in game of Truth or Dare
Raihan Ahmed, left, was jailed for causing Ghulam Nabi's death

Shocking footage shows driver launch car into the air before ploughing into pedestrian
The girl was killed at a zebra crossing in Reddings Lane

Young girl killed walking over zebra crossing in suspected hit-and-run
Nicola Sturgeon has defended MPs following 'drunk' allegations

Nicola Sturgeon defends SNP MPs over 'boozy' Gibraltar trip

The Queen will attend Sunday's Remembrance service at the Cenotaph

Queen will attend Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, palace confirms
Night Tube drivers will stage strikes at the end of November.

Night Tube drivers to stage strikes just as service was finally set to resume
Zarah Sultana railed against an abusive email she got after returning from bereavement leave

Zarah Sultana sent abusive email which claims blackface is 'British tradition'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months
Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated
Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE
Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says
'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'
Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'out for all they can get'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'just out for all they can get'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police