Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

By Sam Sholli

Andrew Pierce has told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty he thinks Meghan Markle "found it more difficult to adapt to Royal life than she'd anticipated".

He told Shelagh that he thinks "there was genuine excitement within the Royal Family that Harry had found a fantastically modern, successful actress".

However, he later told Shelagh: "I think the problems were that she found it more difficult to adapt to Royal life than she'd anticipated.

"She's American after all. It's a cultural thing. She probably didn't get the class thing either.

"She probably didn't like the fact she was supposed to be one step behind Harry. I don't think she ever was. But you get the idea. He's the Royal. She's married into the Royal Family.

"And of course there were the noises off from her family, which didn't help."