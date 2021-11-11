Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

11 November 2021, 16:18 | Updated: 11 November 2021, 16:32

By Sam Sholli

Andrew Pierce has told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty he thinks Meghan Markle "found it more difficult to adapt to Royal life than she'd anticipated".

He told Shelagh that he thinks "there was genuine excitement within the Royal Family that Harry had found a fantastically modern, successful actress".

However, he later told Shelagh: "I think the problems were that she found it more difficult to adapt to Royal life than she'd anticipated.

"She's American after all. It's a cultural thing. She probably didn't get the class thing either.

"She probably didn't like the fact she was supposed to be one step behind Harry. I don't think she ever was. But you get the idea. He's the Royal. She's married into the Royal Family.

"And of course there were the noises off from her family, which didn't help."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

Ex-prisoner: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Ex-offender: Raab 'absolutely right' on using prisoners to plug labour shortages

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

Government 'all over the shop' on mask-wearing, says Shadow Health Secretary

'It's horrific déjà vu': Ex-nurse 'terrified' at lack of Covid restrictions as cases rise

Ex-NHS staff nurse 'terrified' and 'sad' as Covid cases rise

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

UK faces 8,000 Covid deaths before Christmas if govt don't act, epidemiologist warns

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' murder

'It's unthinkable': Iain Dale reacts to Sir David Amess' death

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projections, says IFS Director

Poorer areas could see 'even larger' council tax increases than projected, says IFS Director
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Sajid Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

'There has been a failing here': Met has 'very serious questions to answer', Safeguarding minister says

Met has 'very serious questions to answer' over Everard case, says minister

Exclusive
Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

Caller defends eco-mob blocking woman visiting mother in hospital

'We're looking at an institutional problem and talking about it like it's one bad apple'

'Utterly rotten' Met must be 'investigated' after Couzens' sentence, activist tells LBC

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

'When do we say this is enough?': Women's activist questions Cressida Dick's competence

Hariett Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

Harriet Harman tells LBC why she wants Cressida Dick to resign

'We don't tolerate the Yorkshire ripper, but we tolerate lesser offences': Shelagh Fogarty condemns tolerance of male violence

'We tolerate lesser offending by men before they go on to murder girls and women'

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'

'All people with a learning disability should get Covid vaccine priority'
Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'

Lifelong Tory voter backs Keir Starmer due to 'leadership qualities'
Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death

Tory MP seeks 'fairer justice' on one-punch killings after father's shocking death
Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls

Activist urges people to help Government end 'horrific crimes' against women and girls
Royal commentator reacts to Duke of Edinburgh being admitted to hospital

Royal commentator reacts to Duke of Edinburgh being admitted to hospital
'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

'Female-led industries have been overlooked during the pandemic'

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Companies set up on or after march 1st may have fraudulently claimed furlough

Furlough 'fraud' fears: £26 million claimed by 'businesses set up after Covid outbreak'
Russian nuclear bombers overflew Belarus, which is accused of pushing thousands of migrants to the EU frontier

Russia sends nuclear bombers to Belarus as thousands of migrants mass at EU border
Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle has said it will refuse to serve meals to pupils whose accounts are more than a penny in debt.

School refuses to serve food to pupils whose meal account is more than a penny in debt
Prince Charles told a bystander the Queen is 'alright'

Prince Charles speaks out on Queen's health in fresh update

NHS England said that 999 services had their busiest ever month in October

Ambulance wait times soar with sick patients forced to wait almost an hour for help
Three MP's have been accused of putting military personnel "in a difficult position"

MPs 'who got drunk' on official Remembrance Day trip criticised by Defence Secretary