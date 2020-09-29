Caller brands Government handing of 10pm curfew an "omnishambles"

When Nick Ferrari asked one DJ what he thought of the Government's handling of the 10pm curfew the answer was simple, an "omnishambles."

Nick from Baldock told LBC he is a DJ and also works in a pub in Putney and he said hearing the "Health Minister come on yesterday and say that I'm basically less important because I haven't got any work to do."

The outraged caller said the "sheer level of naivety and arrogance in what she said is baffling, as if the Government knows what they're doing."

"It's an omnishambles," was how he branded it before telling LBC he was struggling to comprehend what is going on.

The conversation comes after Boris Johnson brought in new rules meaning pubs, bars and restaurants in England are forced to close by 10pm.

LBC host Nick Ferrari said he didn't think the caller was alone in this, he said in some areas in the North West "one side of the street is different from the other," it was hardly surprising.

The caller said that shows "how behind we are in getting a grip on this, we have no grip on this."

"It's getting worse," the caller said.

This led to Nick Ferrari asking what the caller thought would happen to his DJing business.

The DJ replied that whenever he does get a gig he was "having to take up to a 75% fee cut."

But he said that the nightlife of the capital was suffering, with Soho and the West End and the other cultural hotspots of London being "completely dead."

The curfew forms part of new national lockdown measures announced by the Prime Minister on Tuesday evening to tackle the surging rates of coronavirus cases.

The hospitality sector for food and drink is also restricted by law to table service only.

The Oxford dictionary defines Omnishambles as: "A situation that has been comprehensively mismanaged, characterized by a string of blunders and miscalculations."

