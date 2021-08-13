Afghan translators 'risked their lives to help us stay alive' they 'earned place in UK'

13 August 2021, 08:18 | Updated: 13 August 2021, 08:33

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

"Will the UK stand by Afghan translators?" Nick Ferrari questions Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

The question comes as the UK is set to send around 600 military personnel to Afghanistan to help bring British nationals home as the Taliban takes more control of the country.

The security situation is rapidly deteriorating and thousands of civilians have been displaced.

Nick Ferrari asked for an assurance from the Defence Secretary that anyone who had assisted the UK during the conflict in Afghanistan would get assistance to leave the country.

US, British and other foreign troops are withdrawing from the country after 20 years of military operations.

Mr Wallace said the people on the ground in Afghanistan at the moment were there to "process applications" from those who have assisted the UK and are attempting to leave.

The Defence Secretary told Nick that these Afghani's have "earned their place" in the UK.

"This is a national endeavour, these people risked their lives," Mr Wallace said.

"They helped us stay alive and we should do our best to help them."

Last week, Labour claimed around two-thirds of Afghans who supported British forces during the country's involvement in Afghanistan could still be unaccounted for and under threat.

Labour pointed to a parliamentary paper which noted that British forces were "supported by some 7,000 Afghans, known as locally employed (or engaged) civilians (LECs)", adding that "according to the MoD (Ministry of Defence), interpreters accounted for around half of all LECs in Afghanistan".

In a written parliamentary response on July 22, defence minister Leo Docherty said: "We have significantly accelerated the pace of relocations under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) in line with the military drawdown...

"This now takes the total number of people from Afghanistan relocated to the UK under the Arap and the previous ex-gratia policy to nearly 2,000."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Dame Cressida Dick was accused of inaction over knife crime

Mother of stabbing victim accuses Cressida Dick of knife crime inaction
The Met Police Commissioner was taking questions from LBC listeners

'Why remove Gurkhas tent but allow XR to put a boat in Oxford Circus?'
Nick Ferrari raged about the new numerical GCSE grades

'If a GCSE grade 7 is an A, what the hell is a 10?' Nick Ferrari rails at new exam scores
Call The Commissioner | Watch Live Thursday 8am

Call The Commissioner | Watch Again 12/08

Around 400 enforcement officers will be 'reminding' TfL travellers to wear masks on the Tube

'There could be fines to come' over non mask wearing on Tube TfL Commissioner warns
TfL Commissioner Andy Byford was speaking to LBC

TfL Chief pledges to 'look again' at any LTNs 'which are causing real problems'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Refusing the Covid jab is 'definitely selfish', says journalist Benjamin Butterworth

Refusing the Covid jab is 'definitely selfish', says journalist Benjamin Butterworth

8 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 03/08 | Watch Live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 04/08 | Watch again

8 days ago

Fiery clash with Green Party leader over Channel migrants arriving in UK

Iain Dale's fiery clash with Green Party's Sian Berry over Channel migrants arriving in UK

9 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three Gurkhas are on day seven of a hunger strike outside Downing Street

Defence secretary says he supports Gurkhas but pensions changes not been done before
Ben Wallace said he was keeping all options on the table for countering the Taliban

'UK could send 10,000 troops to fight Taliban but that is not the solution' says defence secretary
Prison vaccination rates lag behind the rest of the country

Vaccine rates in prisons lag behind rest of country prompting fear of Covid outbreaks
There has been an outpouring of grief and support following the deadly Plymouth shooting

'Unspeakably awful': Community grieves after six die in Plymouth shooting
A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident in Broadlands, Bridgend

Woman, 31, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of two-year-old boy
Britney Spears' father has reportedly agreed to step down from the conservatorship

Britney Spears' father agrees to step down from conservatorship
Afghan displaced people who fled from their homes during the fights take shelter in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan.

UK to deploy 600 troops to Afghanistan to help British nationals leave amid Taliban gains
Jake Davison has been named in multiple reports as the gunman

Plymouth shooting: Multiple reports name Jake Davison as gunman who killed five
The Health Secretary has previously warned the NHS waitlist could rise to 13 million.

Record high of 5.45 million people now waiting for NHS treatment in England
Priti Patel was targeted in the video shared on social media.

Two men jailed for racist Snapchat video targeted at Priti Patel