Alan Shearer says FIFA should provide 'compensation' for workers' rights with their billions in profit

9 November 2022, 11:10

By Grace Parsons

Alan Shearer says that with the billions in profit that FIFA will make from the Qatar World Cup, there should be "compensation for workers' rights" which Amnesty Internation has pushed for.

Alan Shearer said there are clear issues with sending players to a country where the FIFA World Cup Ambassador, Khalid Salman says being gay is "damage in the mind".

The football legend told Nick Ferrari: "It's a really difficult conversation because, for the first six or seven years, FIFA didn't really accept or acknowledge workers' rights."

Discussing FIFA's review of players' rights, Mr Shearer said: "Because of the pressure, particularly from Amnesty International, the agreement then to reform the labour laws only happened in the last two or three years...it's only because we keep asking these difficult questions."

READ MORE: Homosexuality is 'damage in the mind' and gay visitors 'have to accept our rules', Qatar's World Cup ambassador says

Amnesty International has been "pushing FIFA for a compensation fund", as stated on their website:

"Amnesty and a coalition of organisations launched a campaign calling on Qatar and FIFA to establish a comprehensive remediation programme to compensate migrant workers who suffered abuses in the preparation and delivery of Qatar 2022."

The football pundit said: "FIFA make billions out of this World Cup.. the prize fund is about £400 million and that's what Amnesty is looking for to at least have some compensation for workers' rights."

READ MORE: Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Gavin tea party

‘Westminster is not a parish council tea party’: Ex-special adviser to Gavin Williamson jumps to his defence

The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Bulling allegations against Gavin Williamson are 'unwelcome distraction', Education Secretary says

Shadow Home Secretary raises concern over lack of 'proper employment checks' on ID for migrants

Shadow Home Secretary raises concern over lack of 'proper employment checks' on ID for migrants

Grant Shapps protestors

Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Nick Ferrari NHS

'We can't keep throwing money at the problem': Nick Ferrari calls for NHS reform

Police will 'bring eco mob to justice', warns Met chief

Police will 'bring eco mob to justice' after causing 'serious disruption' across capital, warns Met cop

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'No risk to national security': Minister defends Suella Braverman's email use

Nick Ferrari

'Women aren't clothes to be popped on and off according to political ambition': Feminist rebukes Eddie Izzard's gender expression
Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who says ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap but can’t say the cost

Nick Ferrari challenges CEO who claims ‘millions’ can’t afford a bar of soap without knowing the cost

'Football trumps the environment': Nick puts Thérèse Coffey on the spot over PM snubbing Cop27 conference

'Football trumps the environment': Nick Ferrari puts Thérèse Coffey on the spot over PM snubbing Cop27 conference

David Lammy

'Liz Truss was extraordinarily bad': David Lammy burst into laughter reflecting on ex-PM's time in office

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

Charity worker's shocking tale of migrants claiming to be 15-year-olds

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

'Don't compromise on your identity', minister tells gay football fans heading to the World Cup amid 'respect' Qatar row

Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have delayed a key financial statement following the first meeting of the new Cabinet

Sunak pushes 'Halloween budget' back 3 weeks so 'difficult decisions' can be made to plug £40b hole in UK finances

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Big doors swing on little hinges,' the headteacher told Nick Ferrari

'Little things matter': Head defends sending 50 kids home in one day for wearing wrong socks
Furious Nick Ferrari said Mr Philp's explanation of the last few days was 'pitiful'

Furious Nick Ferrari blasts treasury minister's 'pitiful' explanation of self-inflicted UK financial turmoil
Sir Keir Starmer said today that 'change is in the air'

Government 'made an absolute mess of the economy and change is in the air,' Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC
Lord Grade

OFCOM's Lord Grade: 'tech companies have got to take responsibility' for their part in Molly Russel's death
The Met Police Commissioner was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Met Police Chief: 'Nonsense' that gun cops threatened to hand back firearms over suspension
Mark Rowley has pledged to crack down on racism and misogyny in the Met.

New Met Chief promises to be ruthless with racist and misogynist officers in 'zero tolerance' pledge

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale 08/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch again

14 hours ago

Iain Dale 07/11/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 07/11 | Watch again

1 day ago

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/11 | Watch Again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are considering a 'stealth tax raid' on ordinary workers

Sunak and Hunt 'planning the unthinkable' with 'stealth tax raid on ordinary workers' in bid to fill £60 billion black hole
A man has been detained after Charles and Camilla were egged in York

Charles and Camilla pelted with eggs by anti-slavery protester on visit to York

Mr Hancock gets covered in liquid and bugs while crawling through a burrow

Watch: Screaming Matt Hancock squeals and squirms in his first I'm A Celeb bushtucker trial
Made.com has been bought by Next

Made.com goes bust, with 400 jobs axed at beleagurered furniture seller

Fl Lt Green has been dismissed from the Red Arrows

Red Arrows pilot sacked after top guns hit with bullying, sexual harassment and misogyny scandal
Danielle Jones (L), Stuart Campbell (R) and her parents

Uncle who abducted and murdered his teenage niece and refuses to reveal where he dumped her body given parole hearing
The Democrats have had a number of victories, whilst Trump could be set to go head-to-head with DeSantis for the Republican nomination

Trump's Republican red wave fails to materialise in US midterm elections as rival wins race in Florida
Robber Lindell Angell launched a brutal attack on his victim for the watch

Shocking moment robber knocks man out before ripping £145,000 watch from his arm in central London
James Just Stop Oil

James O’Brien hits out at the ‘profoundly ugly’ arrest of LBC reporter while covering eco-protest
'Completely wrong for journalists to be arrested': Minister hits out at cops after LBC reporter nicked covering Just Stop Oil

'She shouldn't be arrested for doing her job': Minister blasts cops who nicked LBC reporter covering Just Stop Oil