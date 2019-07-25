US Ambassador: The Similarities Between Boris Johnson And Donald Trump

US Ambassador Woody Johnson said new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a lot in common with Donald Trump.

The day before Mr Johnson took office, President Trump said that he had been labelled "Britain Trump".

And the US Ambassador to the UK told LBC he sees a lot of parallels.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "There are some similarities.

"They are strong personalities. They are able to define complex problems in ways that all of us can understand.

"I think he looks pragmatic and decisive in the way he campaigned and the way he's put his cabinet together.

"I saw when he was Foreign Secretary, behind the scenes how effective he was."

US Ambassador Woody Johnson joined Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Moving on to the Kim Darroch leaks, Mr Johnson said that he disagreed with the UK Ambassador's opinion on the Trump administration.

But he disagreed with his President's derogatory tweets, saying Mr Darroch was "a good bloke".

