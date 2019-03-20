Leader Of The House Andrea Leadsom Live On LBC: Watch In Full

20 March 2019, 07:19 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 09:03

Andrea Leadsom
Andrea Leadsom. Picture: LBC

As Theresa May writes to the EU to request a delay to Brexit, the Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom is live on LBC answering your questions.

Ms Leadsom is said to have been furious about Speaker John Bercow's decision to stop a third meaningful vote on the Prime Minister's withdrawal deal during yesterday's cabinet minister.

As reports suggest that Mrs May will only request a short extension to Article 50, what will the Leader of the House say about it?

If you have a question for Ms Leadsom, this is your chance. Call 0345 60 60 973 to place your call and come back here at 8.30am to watch the phone-in live.

