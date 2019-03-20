Andrea Leadsom Refuses To Say Speaker John Bercow Is Impartial

20 March 2019, 10:19 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 10:25

This was Andrea Leadsom's evasive answer when Nick Ferrari asked her if John Bercow is impartial.

The Speaker blocked Theresa May's plan to hold a third meaningful vote unless it is substantially different to the previous vote that she lost heavily.

That led to accusations that Mr Bercow is trying to obstruct Brexit.

Nick Ferrari asked if that was the case and Ms Leadsom did not take the opportunity to defend the Speaker.

Asked how impartial he was, she responded: "Um, I... you know... I have the greatest regard for the role of Speaker. And what I would say is he does need to remain impartial.

"Some people do have concerns over his impartiality. I've had some questions. Colleagues will be aware that I've raised some questions in the house.

"The role of Speaker is an incredibly powerful one. It's absolutely vital that it is carried out with complete impartiality."

Andrea Leadsom refused to say John Bercow was impartial
Andrea Leadsom refused to say John Bercow was impartial. Picture: PA / LBC

Nick asked if she had respect for Mr Bercow. After a long pause, her answer was: "I absolutely have some good relations with Mr Speaker. There's lots of things we discuss and agree on and at the same time, there are areas that we don't agree.

"For me, with my interest in getting more people from different interests into parliament, I want to make sure that everyone is treated with courtesy and respect and impartiality from the chair."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale locked horns with anti-Brexit campaigner Femi Oluwole

Iain Dale Takes On Anti-Brexit Campaigner Femi Oluwole

16 hours ago

Iain Dale

Iain Dale’s Warning To People Calling MPs "Traitors" After No-Deal Brexit Vote

6 days ago

Dominic Grieve says a no-deal Brexit would be "unlawful"

A No-Deal Brexit Would Be "Unlawful", Dominic Grieve Says

7 days ago

LBC Latest

Tom Swarbrick was left with his head in his hands...

Caller’s Solution To Post-Brexit Irish Border Problem? Invade Ireland...
James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Immediate Reaction To Theresa May's "Short Delay" To Brexit
Andrea Leadsom said parents should have the right to withdraw children from LGBT lessons

Leadsom: Parents Should Choose When Kids Are "Exposed" To LGBT Education

Weather presenter Alex Beresford says 'it could happen to anybody' after cousin is stabbed to death

Google fined €1.49bn by EU for restricting rivals' ads

Andrea Leadsom in the LBC studio

Andrea Leadsom Warns Remainers As She Vows There WILL Be A Third Brexit Vote