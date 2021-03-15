'Now is not the time for calling for heads' ex-top cop on vigil policing

15 March 2021, 10:17

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Former Met Police Assistant Commissioner tells LBC "now is not the time for calling for heads" after Cressida Dick faced calls to resign.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting with senior police officers later, after expressing 'concern' about how a vigil in honour of Sarah Everard was handled at the weekend.

The Prime Minister is set to chair a meeting of the Government's Crime and Justice Taskforce on Monday, with Dame Cressida Dick - who has resisted calls to quit over the events - among the attendees.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari former Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Andy Hayman said now was not the time to be calling for people to resign.

The ex-top cop said it should be about how the police can respond in a "much more caring and listening fashion."

He told LBC it was very awkward that there was an "erosion of public confidence and political confidence."

He said the whole purpose of the event was to make a stand over violence against women, but there was "pretty strong force from the police officers against women."

Watch the whole interesting and insightful exchange in the video at the top of the page.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Nick challenged the Policing Minister

'Here we go again, another task force another review, it's all talk, talk, talk'
We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC

We need to know if racism exists within the Royal Family, columnist tells LBC
Michelle Donelan, minister of state for universities, said the case of Sarah Everard was a "rare incident" but that everybody, "whether man or woman" should feel safe walking down the street.

Minister Michelle Donelan reacts to peer's suggestion of 6pm curfew for men
Tory mayor candidate tells LBC he 'absolutely does not' regret Sarah Everard tweet

Tory mayor candidate tells LBC he 'absolutely does not' regret Sarah Everard tweet
Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits

Columnist condemns Meghan Markle's 'creepy woke cult' as Piers Morgan quits
The report finding Test and Trace ineffective is 'complete nonsense', says Shapps

Report finding Test and Trace ineffective is 'complete nonsense', says Shapps

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Nazir Afzal spoke to Iain Dale on LBC

Former Chief Crown Prosecutor: Court delays mean 'many offenders will re-offend'

3 days ago

'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

'The US media didn't do their job scrutinising Donald Trump as a candidate in 2016'

3 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The plans are designed to get more people out of their cars and on to buses

More frequent services and more dedicated lanes in £3bn plan to increase bus use
The Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine has been banned in some countries due to blood clot concerns

AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots: What’s the evidence?

Tourists on Patara beach in Turkey's Antalya district on the Mediterranean Sea last summer

Turkey plans to welcome unvaccinated British holidaymakers

Kit Malthouse speaks to Nick Ferrari

Policing minister Kit Malthouse insists he has confidence in Cressida Dick
Hundreds of protesters chanted 'shame on you' at police while marching from Scotland Yard to Parliament Square

Live: PM to meet with Cressida Dick amid outrage over handling of Sarah Everard vigil
Protesters attend the Women's March 4 Justice Rally in Canberra

Women's March 4 Justice: Thousands across Australia protest against sexual violence
Hairdressers and barbers in Wales will reopen from Monday

Hairdressers reopen as primary pupils return to school in Wales
People across the UK have been urged to get their coronavirus vaccine

People urged to get vaccine despite more countries suspending AstraZeneca jab
Police are investigating an area in Sandwich, Kent in connect with the Sarah Everard case

Officers investigating Sarah Everard killing cordon off area in Kent town
Boris Johnson will chair a meeting about violence against women in the UK

PM 'deeply concerned' by Sarah Everard vigil clashes