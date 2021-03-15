'Now is not the time for calling for heads' ex-top cop on vigil policing

By EJ Ward

Former Met Police Assistant Commissioner tells LBC "now is not the time for calling for heads" after Cressida Dick faced calls to resign.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting with senior police officers later, after expressing 'concern' about how a vigil in honour of Sarah Everard was handled at the weekend.

The Prime Minister is set to chair a meeting of the Government's Crime and Justice Taskforce on Monday, with Dame Cressida Dick - who has resisted calls to quit over the events - among the attendees.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari former Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Andy Hayman said now was not the time to be calling for people to resign.

The ex-top cop said it should be about how the police can respond in a "much more caring and listening fashion."

He told LBC it was very awkward that there was an "erosion of public confidence and political confidence."

He said the whole purpose of the event was to make a stand over violence against women, but there was "pretty strong force from the police officers against women."

