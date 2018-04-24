Nick Ferrari Shuts Down Anti-Abortion Protester With Just One Question

24 April 2018, 10:08

Buffer zones around abortion clinics are being considered by more councils across the country after pro-choice groups said the number of protests was on the rise.

Nick Ferrari took apart an anti-abortion protester's argument with just one question.

He asked Christian Hacking, the spokesperson for anti-abortion group Abort67, whether it was appropriate to show a woman who had been raped images of fetuses as she made her way to an abortion clinic.

But the campaigner couldn't answer Nick's question.

Pro-choice activist stands opposite anti-abortion protesters in Ealing, west London
Pro-choice activist stands opposite anti-abortion protesters in Ealing, west London. Picture: PA

Eight councils across the country are considering setting up buffer zones outside abortion clinics.

Ealing council became the first local authority to apply a public spaces protection order (PSPO) for the area outside a Marie Stopes clinic to protect women from distress and intimidation from anti-abortion protesters.

Councils in Lambeth, Richmond, Southwark, Portsmouth, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds are looking into options.

