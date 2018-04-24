Nick Ferrari Shuts Down Anti-Abortion Protester With Just One Question
Buffer zones around abortion clinics are being considered by more councils across the country after pro-choice groups said the number of protests was on the rise.
Nick Ferrari took apart an anti-abortion protester's argument with just one question.
He asked Christian Hacking, the spokesperson for anti-abortion group Abort67, whether it was appropriate to show a woman who had been raped images of fetuses as she made her way to an abortion clinic.
But the campaigner couldn't answer Nick's question.
Eight councils across the country are considering setting up buffer zones outside abortion clinics.
Ealing council became the first local authority to apply a public spaces protection order (PSPO) for the area outside a Marie Stopes clinic to protect women from distress and intimidation from anti-abortion protesters.
Councils in Lambeth, Richmond, Southwark, Portsmouth, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds are looking into options.