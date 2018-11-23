"Appalled" Farage Wants Batten Out Of Ukip After Tommy Robinson Appointment

Nigel Farage called for Gerard Batten to be removed as Ukip leader after he appointed Tommy Robinson as his advisor.

The Ukip leader made the controversial campaigner, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, as his "personal special advisor".

LBC presenter Nigel was furious and believes it will be the end of the party if they open themselves to former EDL and BNP members.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "I'm absolutely appalled. When I was leader of Ukip, we wanted to talk about issues like excessive immigration, illegal immigration, the excesses of Islam, but we wanted to do so as absolutely a non-racist, non-sectarian party.

"I wouldn't allow anyone to even become a member of the party who'd formerly been with the EDL or the BNP.

"And now, we're welcoming someone who's got a criminal record list as long as your arm and who, frankly, takes an attitude, not just towards the extremists, but towards the appearance of an entire religion that is entirely negative and really pretty nasty. I'm absolutely appalled by it.

"Even worse, what Mr Batten is planning to do with Tommy Robinson is to hold a Brexit rally on 9th December, the day before parliament votes on Theresa May's deal.

"And if Brexit is able to be portrayed as a plaything of street activists, thugs and the far right, that is very bad for the Brexit cause.

"On every level, I'm upset, I'm angry.

"Mr Batten appears to have an obsession with this guy. The time has come for them to get rid of him as leader."