Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

18 October 2022, 09:18

By Sam Sholli

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has confirmed that he would quit if the government were to change its mind on committing to 3% of GDP on defence spending by 2030.

It comes after the government mini-budget, which sent the markets into turmoil, has been overhauled following the appointment of new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

During her Tory leadership campaign, Liz Truss pledged to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by the end of the decade.

Nick asked Mr Heappey: "Talking about economics, does the government still support the 3% lift of GDP on defence spending by 2030?

"Yes," Mr Heappey replied.

After pointing out that a Secretary of State has said he'd quit if that were changed, Nick asked the Minister: "Would you join him?"

Mr Heappey responded: "Yes."

READ MORE: 'We'll tighten law to stop UK pilots training Chinese air crews to defeat Western fighter jets', minister tells LBC

Seeking clarification, Nick asked: "You would quit?"

In response, Mr Heappey said: "Yes, I mean but no-one has said, Nick, that 3% is not going to happen by 2030."

Nick then asked: "But you would quit if there was any alteration on that in this next budget."

Mr Heappey replied: "Yes. We need to be spending 3% of our GDP on the defence of our nation by 2030, because there is no prosperity without security. Let's be clear on that.

"And I don't think that that is an argument that needs to be made or won around government.

"I think everybody understands that - that we are living in a world that is more unstable, more insecure and that if we want our nation to prosper we have to invest in the tools to keep our nation safe."

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

UK economy could be 'much better' in six months as prices are already falling, M&S boss says

UK economy could be 'much better' in six months as prices are already falling, M&S boss says

Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party

Exclusive
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

Ed vs Greg

'He has a career in stand-up comedy to look forward to': Ed Miliband hits back at Trade Minister Greg Hands

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Criticism of Liz Truss is 'deeply wrong and unfair,' and 'deserves support' Foreign Sec claims

Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Deputy PM Theresa Coffey was held to account on her contradictory voting record when it came to smoking.

Deputy PM Therese Coffey squirms when challenged over her voting record on smoking in cars with children

‘Horrific’: A student takes their life every five days, Shadow Mental Health Minister reveals

‘Horrific’: Nick Ferrari in shock as Shadow Minister reveals a uni student takes their life every five days

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

The Climate Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses Climate Minister who refuses to rule out energy rationing this winter

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman over how Tory colleagues see Liz Truss

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman on how colleagues see Liz Truss

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

Grant Shapps told Nick Ferrari there were "no plans" to introduce registration plates for cyclists

'No plans' to introduce registration plates for cyclists, says Grant Shapps

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

Diana wouldn't have died if she'd had police protection, says former top cop

The Vaccines Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Twenty-six million Brits to be jabbed with dual strain Covid booster which 'broadens immunity'
Brandon Lewis

Boris Johnson still working and takes ‘red boxes’ on holiday, says Brandon Lewis

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

CQ

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/10 | Watch again

14 hours ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

5 days ago

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

New look Asda Express

Asda enters convenience store war: Supermarket announces 30 new 'Express' shops

The headteacher said the national anthem should be taught even if children are uncomfortable

'White teachers should teach ethnic minority children national anthem', says Britain's strictest head
The tragedy happened in Dovey Street, Birmingham

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after three-week-old baby dies in Birmingham

Liz Truss has vowed to fight the next general election as leader of the Tories

Liz Truss faces Cabinet colleagues after saying sorry for going 'too far, too fast' with mini-Budget
Hussain Chaudhry and his father speaking to LBC

'Mum, it's my neck': Father reveals desperate last words of law student stabbed to death over designer coats
Bills could soar to £5,000.

Brits face crippling £5k energy bills after Hunt rips up mini-Budget and u-turns on energy price guarantee
The law will be tightened to stop UK pilot veterans from unwittingly training Chinese airmen

'We'll tighten law to stop UK pilots training Chinese air crews to defeat Western fighter jets', minister tells LBC
Harry and Meghan's documentary has been delayed because of a row over Netflix's The Crown

Meghan and Harry's 'fly-on-the-wall' Netflix documentary 'delayed because of backlash over The Crown'
A serving Met police officer has been charged with possessing indecent images of children (file photo)

Serving Met officer charged with three counts of possessing indecent images of children

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/10 | Watch again