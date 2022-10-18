James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change
18 October 2022, 09:18
Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has confirmed that he would quit if the government were to change its mind on committing to 3% of GDP on defence spending by 2030.
It comes after the government mini-budget, which sent the markets into turmoil, has been overhauled following the appointment of new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
During her Tory leadership campaign, Liz Truss pledged to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP by the end of the decade.
Nick asked Mr Heappey: "Talking about economics, does the government still support the 3% lift of GDP on defence spending by 2030?
"Yes," Mr Heappey replied.
After pointing out that a Secretary of State has said he'd quit if that were changed, Nick asked the Minister: "Would you join him?"
Mr Heappey responded: "Yes."
Seeking clarification, Nick asked: "You would quit?"
In response, Mr Heappey said: "Yes, I mean but no-one has said, Nick, that 3% is not going to happen by 2030."
Nick then asked: "But you would quit if there was any alteration on that in this next budget."
Mr Heappey replied: "Yes. We need to be spending 3% of our GDP on the defence of our nation by 2030, because there is no prosperity without security. Let's be clear on that.
"And I don't think that that is an argument that needs to be made or won around government.
"I think everybody understands that - that we are living in a world that is more unstable, more insecure and that if we want our nation to prosper we have to invest in the tools to keep our nation safe."