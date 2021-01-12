Ask JVT: Professor Johnathan Van-Tam answers questions from LBC listeners

12 January 2021, 23:37 | Updated: 12 January 2021, 23:48

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam answers questions from LBC listeners about coronavirus.

On Wednesday Nick Ferrari will be joined live on LBC by England's Deputy Chief Medical officer who will answer your questions.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has become a national favourite after his appearances at Downing Street briefings.

With his blunt style setting out colourful analogies Prof Van-Tam has made the science behind coronavirus easier to access for all.

You can watch it here, on Global Player, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

"It's not a yoghurt that can be taken out of the fridge and put back in multiple times," was how he explained the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is a 'complex product with a very fragile cold chain'.

And now this is your chance to ask the expert and get your Covid question answered.

Get involved by calling JVT with your question on 0345 6060 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #AskJVT or email here.

You can watch the whole Ask JVT live on Wednesday from 9am.

