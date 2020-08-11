Asylum seeker reveals his journey from Iran to reach his dream country, the UK

11 August 2020, 10:22 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 10:42

By Adrian Sherling

Hussain arrived in the UK as an asylum seeker after leaving Iran 20 years ago. He told Nick Ferrari that crossing the English Channel was easy compared to everything else he went through.

He left Iran because of the conflict in the country and reached Europe in Sarajevo.

Hussain spoke to trekking for days and days through jungles in eastern Europe, before reaching Italy and then into France.

But he said he always wanted to get to his dream destination, the UK.

Nick Ferrari found Hussain's story fascinating
Nick Ferrari found Hussain's story fascinating. Picture: LBC

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Hussain said revealed his reasons for wanting to come to Britain - and stated that crossing the Channel is nothing compared with the rest of his 25-day journey from Iran to France.

Hear his full, fascinating story at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Children can transmit coronavirus, despite Education Secretary's claims, says health expert

Children do infect others with Covid-19 despite Education Secretary's claims, says health expert

15 hours ago

Boris Johnson "isn't the person to lecture teachers on moral duty" says union leader

Boris Johnson "isn't the person to lecture teachers on moral duty" says union leader

1 day ago

Border force acting as a "taxi service" for migrants, says former MOD chief

Border force acting as a "taxi service" for migrants, claims former MOD chief

2 days ago

LBC Latest

James O'Brien heard how little a Test & Trace employee did

Test & Trace employee reveals he hasn't made a single call in four months

Coronavirus: Scottish football under threat after Celtic player's secret trip to Spain

Simon Cowell replaced by Kelly Clarkson on America's Got Talent after breaking his back

BP worker sacked over Hitler meme wins more than £100,000 in compensation