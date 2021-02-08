'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer

8 February 2021, 09:58

By Fiona Jones

BAME scientists standing beside the PM and advocating for the vaccine could change Covid jab hesitancy in ethnic communities, says Professor Sir Geoff Palmer.

His comments came after a slow uptake of the vaccine from ethnic communities has prompted a vaccine centre to close early three days in a row.

The John Scott vaccination centre in Hackney, a diverse area of inner London, has said the patient uptake is "really low" despite it being open to serve the boroughs of Hackney and City of London.

Professor Sir Geoff Palmer told Nick Ferrari: "We should have had black experts earlier standing beside the Prime Minister."

Professor Geoff said that when he had the vaccine his wife was "nervous" - yet they both took it because they did not "want to kill somebody else."

"I'm sure BAME people who are very decent people will go and get it if we get the information to them," he said.

He told Nick he was unsurprised about this hesitation and feared the campaign is too late: "This must not happen again. We must have BAME experts standing beside the powers that be...we've got black consultants, black doctors, these should be standing beside the powers that be."

Read more: 72% of black Britons are unlikely to have Covid jab: Sir Geoff Palmer theorises why

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

A 'different breed' of teenagers will turn to crime after lockdown, warns ex-officer

A 'different breed' of teenagers will turn to crime after lockdown, warns ex-officer
'There's clearly a lack of dialogue between the Government and hospitality on quarantine hotels'

Hotel boss condemns 'lack of dialogue' from the Government on quarantine hotels
Covid-19: Passengers without masks are causing bus drivers to 'drop like flies'

Covid-19: Passengers without masks are causing bus drivers to 'drop like flies'
LBC

Minister defends quarantine hotel plan but refuses to comment on number of rooms booked
People should be paid to self-isolate

People should be paid to self-isolate, says Independent SAGE member
Caller forced to drive elderly mother on 1200 mile round trip for Covid jab

Caller forced to drive elderly mother on 1200 mile round trip for Covid jab

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

The professor was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Professor involved in world-first Covid vaccine mixing trial explains how it will work

3 days ago

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

'Why the delay?' - Labour questions quarantine hotel rollout time frame

4 days ago

The public health expert was speaking to Iain Dale

'Better border control is essential to protect vaccine rollout', health expert says

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ed Argar spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Covid-19 'isn't interested in your immigration status', Health Minister tells LBC
The Weeknd capped an impressive year with a stunning half-time show

The Weeknd hailed for stunning Super Bowl LV half-time show as Buccaneers take victory
Heavy snow blanketed parts of the UK

Storm Darcy LIVE: latest travel and snow updates as 'bitter' freeze hits UK
Police have advised people not to drive unless necessary

Storm Darcy: Nine Covid-19 vaccination centres shut with up to a foot of snow forecast
Police raid: Officers in Merseyside (file image)

52 people fined during police Covid-19 raid on Merseyside gym
Nadhim Zahawi defended the use of the jab

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi defends Oxford/AstraZeneca jab
Labour is urging companies with links to the Conservative Party to open up about Covid deals

Labour urges firms with Conservative Party links to publish Covid-19 contract profits
Signs and graffiti were spotted around Larne Port

Two arrested over Brexit graffiti at Northern Ireland port

West Midlands Police broke up a secret shisha lounge in Birmingham

Covid-19 rule breakers at secret Birmingham shisha lounge handed nearly £30k in fines
Sven Badzak, 22, was stabbed to death in Kilburn on Saturday

Victim of 'barbaric' Kilburn stabbing, 22, named after weekend of London knife attacks