BBC criticised for cropping out weapon in Black Lives Matter protest photo

The BBC is under fire for cropping a picture of the protests. Picture: Reuters

The BBC has come under fire for cropping a picture from the Black Lives Matter protest to remove a demonstrator holding a large stick.

The broadcaster originally showed the image of police behaving aggressively towards people during the protests this weekend.

The way the BBC cropped the photo, without the weapon showing. Picture: Reuters

But people on social media pointed out that the image doesn't show the full picture.

Indeed, the full photo from Reuters photographer John Sibley on Saturday showed one of the protesters at the front of the crowd holding the metre-long stick in the air in an aggressive manner.

The full photo from the BBC cropped. Picture: Reuters

The BBC was also under fire for reporting that the protests were "largely peaceful" despite 49 officers being injured across the weekend.

